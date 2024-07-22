Gas spilled leaking fuel into sewer system in Hebron

Following a Monday morning gas spill at the Fast Stop gas station at the intersection of Routes 47 and 173 in Hebron, fuel has leaked into the sewer system.

There was no impact on the drinking water supply in Hebron, according to a Monday afternoon Facebook post from the Alden-Hebron-Greenwood Fire Protection District. The fire department also asked people to avoid the area.

Hebron police Chief Juanita Gumble said the police department was called to the scene around 7:45 or 8 a.m. Monday, and she was told about 100 gallons spilled. She said there were about 600 parts per million of gasoline in the water when it was tested at the treatment plant.

Gumble said anything over five gallons was a hazmat situation and that officials from the state and federal Environmental Protection agencies were on the scene.

She added the police department has not had a chance to speak with the driver, but said the driver wasn’t from the area.

“EPA will have a hefty fine,” Gumble said.