McHenry County property transfers: June 27-July 3, 2024

By Shaw Local News Network
ALGONQUIN

Sussin Trust to Matthew and Katherine Belliston, Residence at 9620 Fox Shores Drive, Algonquin, $475,000

Joseph E. Wuchterl to Michael A. and Angela V. Sandoval, Residence at 1800 Crofton Drive, Algonquin, $486,000

Joshua D. Camden to Thomas P. Wright and Rebecca Anne Mayton, Residence at 221 La Fox River Drive, Algonquin, $335,000

Eric Kresmery to Daniel E. and Laura Healy Sanchez, Residence at 9613 Zimmer Drive, Algonquin, $340,000

Green Trust to Ryan Matthew and Jennifer L. Clooney, Residence at 1211 Cardinal Drive, Algonquin, $462,000

Douglas Sept to Kamil S. and Sarah Salgado Tometczak, Residence at 3771 Persimmon Drive, Algonquin, $550,000

Pulte Home Co. LLC to Nises Sinha and Nivedeeta C. Nar, Residence at 110 Trails Edge Drive, Algonquin, $605,000

D.R. Horton Inc. Midwest to Ronald William Wisser, Residence at 2841 Harnish Drive, Algonquin, $360,000

Vicki Sue Ridges to Emily Marie Brainard, Residence at 953 Interloch Court, Algonquin, $271,000

Grace Mierwa to Nazar Stefinka, Residence at 1485 Stonegate Road, Algonquin, $515,000

MK Zakula Trust to Casey R. Dennison and Alicia Canforti, Residence at 285 Buckingham Drive, Algonquin, $536,000

Dwyer Trust to Justin T. and Catherine A. Lange, Residence at 400 Candlewood Court, Algonquin, $315,000

Daniel Dobrescu to Kraig M. Kapusinski and Mayra I. Crespo, Residence at 630 Longwood Drive, Algonquin, $421,000

BARRINGTON

Martin J. McLaughlin to RG Wilmot Lampros, Residence at 34 Ridge Road, Barrington, $3,300,000

CARY

James Kobyleski to Juan and Kelsey Bernal, Residence at 6720 Hunters Path, Cary, $330,000

Diane Prank to James Brandon Fults and Maria De Jesus Benitez, Residence at 320 Parkstone Drive, Cary, $458,000

John Szyszko to Johnathan D. and Estelle D. Avello, Residence at 239 Charlotte Court, Cary, $270,000

Thornton Trust to Joseph and Mary DiJoseph, Residence at 120 Fox St., Cary, $337,000

Rudnick Trust to Vincent and Kayla Dinkelmann, Residence at 840 Veridian Way, Cary, $339,000

Robert F. Williams to Luis D. And Emily Alpizar, Residence at 121 Hampton St., Cary, $414,000

Stavros Prantalos to Christopher R. Capcik and Michelle L. Rohrbacher, Residence at 136 W. Margaret Terrace, Cary, $315,000

CRYSTAL LAKE

Justin P. Rueff to Jeremy and Kayla Lennon, Residence at 24 S. Williams St., Crystal Lake, $425,000

Byron Kern to Catherine E. Piscitelli and Luke J. Mahnke, Residence at 140 Edgewater Drive, Crystal Lake, $335,000

Thomas R. Sachtschale to Andrew Smaida and Seul Lee, Residence at 1437 Bridgedale Road, Crystal Lake, $334,500

Theresa E. Piekarski to Jose M. and Jessica L. Nieves, Residence at 678 Exmoor Drive, Crystal Lake, $405,000

James C. Gitzinger to Andrew and Christina Dymczenski, Residence at 2645 Granite Court, Crystal Lake, $268,000

Kathryn J. Gilbert to Christopher and Sarah Vombrack, Residence at 3708 Tamarisk Court, Crystal Lake, $450,000

Pischke Trust to Gurwinder Singh and Kirandeep K. Saini, Residence at 5216 Harry Court, Crystal Lake, $785,000

Lee Jay Stewart to Irma Gomez Hernandez and Hugo O. Avila Arredondo, Residence at 30 Morgan St., Crystal Lake, $256,000

James Scott Chrystal to Justin and Mandy Rueff, Residence at 20 E. Paddock St., Crystal Lake, $800,000

Calatlantic Group LLC to Davis S. and Veronica Pionke Bronars, Residence at 1225 Buckeye Circle, Crystal Lake, $580,000

Kimberley Greenough to Kassandra Orozco, Residence at 728 Savannah Lane, Crystal Lake, $280,000

Simon Gibson to Kathryn Fredrick, Residence at 330 E. Crystal Lake Ave, Crystal Lake, $580,000

Katrina Mason to Elizabeth Hastings, Residence at 680 Regent Drive, Crystal Lake, $415,000

Jody R. Watkins to Lingkai Meng, Residence at 4016 Church Hill Lane, Crystal Lake, $790,000

Huizenga Trust to Paul R. Huizenga, Residence at 5006 Meadowlark Court, Crystal Lake, $330,000

Jansons 1999 Trust to Jonathan Ayala Toledo, Residence at 669 Barlina Road, Crystal Lake, $275,000

Schumacher Trust to Tara Ashley Green, Residence at 750 Oak Hollow Road, Crystal Lake, $346,000

FOX RIVER GROVE

Lisa A. Calkins to William T. and Mary P. Ludtke, Residence at 1115 Hillcrest Ave., Fox River Grove, $310,000

HARVARD

Parks Trust to Selina Mejia and Juan Rangel, Residence at 1811 Wildflower Lane, Harvard, $260,000

Peter Livdahl to Michael Mackenzie, Residence at 704 Deerpath Road, Harvard, $350,000

Vianey Gonzalez to Manuel A. Castaneda Mendoza and Lorena Cruz Valdes, Residence at 1319 Sage Lane, Harvard, $272,000

Stacy Wissman to Scott Adam and Elizabeth Delong Hamburg, Residence at 10309 Lawrence Road, Harvard, $1,600,000

John E. Kyle to Jeremy K.M. and Amber I. Benson, Residence at 8518 Reese Road, Harvard, $450,000

HUNTLEY

Melissa Y. Christian to Asare Boateng and Eva Asiedu Mintah, Residence at 12329 Bartelt Court, Huntley, $260,000

Robert E. Larsen Trust to Amit Majithia, Residence at 10727 Mayfield Lane, Huntley, $625,000

Linda A. Caruso to Darius and Amber Holland, Residence at 10535 Sawgrass Lane, Huntley, $547,000

Todd J. Mirshak to Kyle J. and Victoria L. Migala, Residence at 12317 Bartelt Court, Huntley, $630,000

Patrick J. Ryan to Haily and Nicholas Rauzi, Residence at 9160 Durham Drive, Huntley, $450,000

Billy A. Garcia to Stacie M. and Jacob M. Bolton, Residence at 10706 Lone Star Way, Huntley, $440,000

Zachariah Smith to Crystal Washington, Residence at 10720 Savannah Lane, Huntley, $540,000

Lennar Communities of Chicago to Brent and Pamela Swanson, Residence at 12304 Skeels St., Huntley, $535,000

ISLAND LAKE

Gregory Ciccolella to Rubi F. Miranda and Maria Mata Perez, Residence at 309 Hickory Terrace, Island Lake, $230,500

Malgorzata Kapustka to Maryana Burtnyak and Atrem Khrapko, Residence at 1112 Wembley Drive, Island Lake, $320,000

Jon Carlo Sorberto Dagle to Sean and Lindsay Lorch, Residence at 645 Nantucket Way, Island Lake, $210,000

JOHNSBURG

James P. Chaput to Larry S. and Dolores E. Chapwesk, Residence at 1920 Fremont Drive, Johnsburg, $370,000

William Hopp to Willaim G. and Marykay F. Gebis, Residence at 1408 River Terrace Drive, Johnsburg, $353,000

LAKE IN THE HILLS

Chicago Title Land TRT Co. to Jovany Alonso and Angelica Panzarino, Residence at 118 Hilltop Drive, Lake in the Hills, $212,000

Wiorek Trust to Andrew and Katarzyna Kenning, Residence at 1 Arland Court, Lake in the Hills, $400,000

Donna J. Swim to Michael Shelby, Residence at 5512 Alexandria Drive, Lake in the Hills, $347,000

Van Hien Nguyen to Matt G. Walters and Lauren A. Bulat, Residence at 2690 Cadbury Circle, Lake in the Hills, $368,000

William Sandoval to Kevin Varghese and Gayatri Kumawat, Residence at 3540 Sandstone Court, Lake in the Hills, $755.000

Bruce R. Buchweitz to Marcin Marek and Marta A. Nawoj, Residence at 524 Willow St., Lake in the Hills, $386,000

Peggy Bolger to Daniel Wlodarczyk, Residence at 5363 Danbury Circle, Lake in the Hills, $355,000

Patrick J. Mulhern to Suzanne M. Carter, Residence at 3881, Willow View Drive, Lake in the Hills, $459.000

Alejandro Cardenas to Virginia E. Call, Residence at 106 Quail Run, Lake in the Hills, $315,000

Daniel Tushinski to Anna Freudenreich, Residence at 850 Wedgewood Circle, Lake in the Hills, $299,000

Maureen T. Bonifazi to Merlin Dow, Residence at 434 Village Creek Drive, Lake in the Hills, $212,000

Jose Nieves to Abid and Naila Khan, Residence at 6 Crystal Downs Court, $473,500

LAKEWOOD

Kristy Panganiban to Jeffrey and Nicole Campbell, Residence at 6630 Woodland Hills Drive, Lakewood, $725,000

MARENGO

Robert S. Bradbury to John E. Sullivan and Constance A. Vukelic, Residence at 904 Hale St., Marengo, $229,000

James A. Lagerhausen to Jeremy and Kelly Burke, Residence at 20616 Beth Court, Marengo, $410,000

M.I. Homes of Chicago LLC to Katherine P. and Jeffrey C. Eaton, Jr., Residence at 750 Courtney Lane, Marengo, $486,500

Matthew Paul Gutzmer, Jr. to Jaclyn and Kelly Korth, Residence at 18315 Woodland Trail, Marengo, $325,000

Moehling Trust to Kipton W. Rose and Nicole L. Sterling, Residence at 1212 Menge Road, Marengo, $815,000

M.I. Homes of Chicago LLC to Suraj Sama, Residence at 995 Riverdale Court, Marengo, $400,000

MCHENRY

Christine Interrante to Victoria Jo and Dustin O. Canfield, Residence at 3909 Boone Creek Circle, McHenry, $380,000

Rodger W. Pickell to Robert Ziesk and Michelle Dotson, Residence at 607 S. Broadway St., McHenry, $295,000

Philip Tyson Barack to Matthew F. Corrado, Residence at 1304 Jasper Drive, McHenry, $325,000

Kyle J. Nau to Russell J. and Megan L. Goff, Residence at 1704 N. Donovan St., McHenry, $363,500

Brian Dean Wilson to Phillip and Karen Erbach, Residence at 1608 Anthony Lane, McHenry, $750,000

William Gebis to Erik R. Bobula, Residence at 1820 W. Oakleaf Drive, McHenry, $290,000

Donald Rose to Charles Krypciak, Residence at 2505 Kenilworth Ave., McHenry, $204,000

Kalas Trust to Kayla Havelka and Benjamin Bigsby, Residence at 1016 Steuben Road, McHenry, $315,000

Alexander Teta to Kyle Francis and Kelly Olson, Residence at 6336 Cork Lane, McHenry, $435,000

Bienik Trust to Mark and Wendy S. Pollacci, Residence at 4507 Front Royal Drive, McHenry, $280,000

Jennifer Checki to Kenneth M. and Nadine E. Haufe, Residence at 1719 Vivian Way Court, McHenry, $550,000

MacMeekin Trust to Christopher and Lisa Maria Burgos, Residence at 1719 Pleasant Ave. McHenry, $200,000

Upward America Southeast to Jimmy and Kai Lin Moshopoulos, Residence at 1201 Draper Road, McHenry, $295,000

Stillwater USA LLC to Scott T. Jette and Julia G. Peters, Residence at 406 Kensington Drive, McHenry, $308,000

Elizabeth J. Holdren to Andy G. and Rene Wenc, Residence at 1012 Steuben Road, McHenry, $70,000

RICHMOND

Darla A. Vanderwall to Mitchell R. Wilburn and Madeline M. Gammel, Residence at 5714 George St., Richmond, $280,000

SPRING GROVE

Phillip C. Erbach to Duane and Madeline Blanton, Residence at 3804 Ridge Road, Spring Grove, $640,000

Wayne D. Arft to Peter and Amanda Livdahl, Residence at 614 Suzanne Lane, Spring Grove, $430,000

WONDER LAKE

Shawn M. Owens to James and Megan Emiley, Residence at 7705 Lucy Drive, Wonder Lake, $260,000

Donna Reiman to Gayle L. Young, Residence at 7510 Marblehead Road, Wonder Lake, $269,000

D.R. Horton Inc. Midwest to Joneen Rae Kwasniewski, Residence at 6299 Maple Glen Drive, Wonder Lake, $370,000

Thor Holdings LLC to Joseph Michael Ross, Residence at 7505 Cambridge Road, Wonder Lake, $175,000

James Hurley to Natalie Dominguez and Salvador Ortiz, Residence at 2131 Sassafras Way East, Wonder Lake, $265,500

Nicole L. O’Connor to Melissa and Brandon Green, Residence at 7302 N. Oak St., Wonder Lake, $200,000

WOODSTOCK

Luke Newren to Robert Martinek and Ann M. McCaffrey, Residence at 1833 Wicker St., Woodstock, $346,000

Tara Kloeckner to Lukasz Grzegorz and Agnieszka Hejduk, Residence at 104 N. Rose Farm Road, Woodstock, $355,000

Nathaniel, Boeing to Kyle Valkema and Tiffany Boeing, Residence at 1765 Powers Road, Woodstock, $325,000

Mark A. Wisner to Richard Lillie and Kaithyn Alvarez, Residence at 2443 Aspen Drive, Woodstock, $210,000

Michael L. Lieb to Daniel and Alicia Galvez, Residence at 1268 Bunker St., Woodstock, $335,000

James Rounds to Daniel J. and Melissa Rae Hyatt, Residence at 2330 Applewood Lane, Woodstock, $295,000

Catherine Pickar to Beth M. Graham, Residence at 1026 Castleshire Drive, Woodstock $220,000

