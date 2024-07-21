Crystal Lake cardboard regatta brings cardboard watercraft, spectators to the lake

The team from Mario Circuit cruises toward the finish during the Cardboard Regatta on Crystal Lake on Saturday. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Spectators and boats crowded Main Beach and the waters Crystal Lake for the Crystal Lake cardboard boat regatta Saturday afternoon.

The crowd looked out over the lake, while the boats were out on the lake, facing the beach on the other side of the regatta path. The path started at one end of Main Beach, turned early into the lake, turned back toward the shore and ended at the other end of the beach.

The races kicked off about midday, and the Crystal Lake Strikers performed before boats took to the lake.

Among the cardboard watercraft in the regatta were entries inspired by Snoopy and Gary, the pet snail from SpongeBob.

“I did like the Gary one,” spectator Patti Wiese said, adding a Perry the Platypus boat was the favorite last year.

One of the SpongeBob-themed boats, Bikini Bottom Buccaneers, won its heat. Zak, Austin, Charles and Griffen Krause were on the boat.

“I had no idea this was a thing” until this year, Austin Krause said.

Zak Krause said he was participating in the regatta with his nephews. As for the boat’s inspiration, SpongeBob is 25 this year and “who doesn’t like SpongeBob,” he said.

Austin Krause said it’s “very tiring trying to row” a cardboard boat, and the group cared only about finishing. Their time was 2:49 this year, according to the online results. The other boat in the heat, Brood XIII, did not finish. Brood XIII was the cicada brood that emerged in northern Illinois earlier this year.

As for Bikini Bottom Buccaneers, “we plan on coming back,” Austin Krause said, but details were “TBD.”

The regatta started in 1985 and had been run by the America’s Cardboard Cup Regatta Foundation, according to the cardboard regatta website. After that organization struggled to get volunteers and weathered a COVID-19 pandemic cancellation, the Crystal Lake Parks Initiative Foundation took over the event.

Attendees Allison Lichtenheld and Lindsey Allen noted that history, and Lichtenheld said she won the kiddie cup. She said it was a “cool event for our community.”

Allen said she grew up watching the regatta, but Saturday was her first time bringing her kids to the event. She said her parents live in Crystal Lake, while she resides in Huntley. “I’m so glad they brought it back,” Allen said, and that her kids are going to “talk about this 30 years from now.”

Lichtenheld said “it’s like living in a vacation town,” adding later Crystal Lake “truly is a special, special place.”