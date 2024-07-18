Abalabix Books celebrating Where’s Waldo through July 27

Abalabix Books, 30 N. Williams Street, Crystal Lake, is participating in Find Waldo Local 2024, a nationwide event co-sponsored by Candlewick Press and the American Booksellers Association in which independent bookstores work with other small businesses in their area to create a hunt for Waldo. (Photo provided by Abalabix Books)

Abalabix Books, at 30 N. Williams Street in Crystal Lake, is participating in Find Waldo Local 2024, a nationwide event co-sponsored by Candlewick Press and the American Booksellers Association in which independent bookstores work with other small businesses in their area to create a hunt for Waldo.

To participate, pick up a Find Waldo Local stamp card at Abalabix Books. Each store on the card has a four-inch Waldo hiding somewhere. Once you have found Waldo, have a store employee check their location off on your card and head to the next store.

Upon collecting at least 10 different store stamps or signatures, bring your stamp card to Abalabix Books to claim a Waldo sticker and a coupon for $1 off any Waldo book. Participants collecting 10 stamps or signatures will be entered into a drawing for prizes from local merchants. Participants who collect 20 or more different stamps or signatures will be entered into a drawing for a deluxe set of Waldo books.

The search ends on July 27 with the Waldo Grand Celebration and Prize Drawing at 2 p.m.

Separately, Read Between the Lynes in Woodstock is also participating in a Find Waldo initiative this month.