Where’s Waldo? Check in Woodstock during themed scavenger hunt

A “Where’s Waldo” scavenger hunt is coming back to Woodstock starting Monday and running through the month of July.

Read Between the Lynes in downtown Woodstock is one of more than 300 independent bookstores nationwide who are teaming up with Candlewick Press and the American Booksellers Association to have localized Waldo-themed adventures, according to a release from the bookstore.

Participants don’t have to pay to play and can pick up a “Find Waldo Local in Woodstock” card at any one of over two dozen participating local Woodstock businesses. If players see a mini-Waldo inside one of the stores, they can get their card stamped or signed. If people get over 20 stamps or signatures, they can enter into a drawing for Waldo books and other prizes, according to the release.

There is also a gold medal inside the bookstore as part of the hunt, which isn’t officially tied to the Olympics. In April, a new Waldo book called “Where’s Waldo? The Great Games Speed Search” came out, which has a bit of an Olympic theme, Kaitlyn Reed, the bookstore’s assistant manager, said. Candlewick Press was the publisher of the new Waldo read.

“We’re running with it too,” Reed said, adding the bookstore is encouraging people to “go for the gold” and hit up all 26 stores participating.

The scavenger hunt concludes July 31 with a celebration party and grand prize drawing at 3 p.m. that day at Read Between the Lynes. People can play in the scavenger hunt until then. Waldo himself will be in attendance.

“Both local business owners and Find Waldo Local participants have shared with us just how much they enjoy taking part in the search! We are so excited to bring this program to Woodstock once again!” Arlene Lynes, owner of Read Between The Lynes, said in the release.

