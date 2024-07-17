Dole Mansion wins updated permit for farmers market, other events over some pushback in Crystal Lake

Customers peruse the goods at the farmers market outside the Dole Mansion in 2021. The Crystal Lake City Council approved updates to The Dole's events permit Tuesday night, over some neighbors' objections. (Matthew Apgar/Matthew Apgar)

The Crystal Lake City Council approved a measure late Tuesday that allows the Dole Mansion to host community and art events, including its seasonal farmers market, despite some neighborhood resistance.

The Dole came before city council seeking an amendment to its special-use permit that would carve out a new “community and art center” use for the property. Some neighbors raised the concern that would result in even more events at The Dole, amid assertions that it’s already exceeding its allowed uses.

The special use sought by the nonprofit Lakeside Legacy Foundation, which operates The Dole property and its events, would allow indoor live music and outdoor events with limits on decibels and times. The nonprofit relies on events to fund the restoration of the 159-year-old building, Lakeside Legacy Foundation Board President Jay LeCoque has said.

Last week, Planning and Zoning Commissioners backed The Dole measures, in a 6-0 vote, with multiple conditions that aim to mitigate traffic in the quiet single-family residential area. The City Council approved the matter in a 5-1 vote Tuesday.

More than a dozen conditions are in the approval, including that Dole operators must meet with city staff three times to analyze ongoing traffic mitigation efforts and add more parking attendants and bicycle parking.

The main concern of some neighboring residents is the traffic the farmers market brings. Country Club Road between Lake Avenue and Ringling Road sees an average 450 cars per hour during the markets, Public Works Director Michael Magnuson said. That’s a 300% increase compared to non-market days.

“We love The Dole. What Jay [LeCoque] has done is wonderful,” resident Will Ander said. “We have one problem: too much traffic and too many cars parked in our face every Sunday.”

Resident Jodie Landry said her biggest concern is traffic, mixed with the alcohol sold at the market, makes it unsafe for children and families.

“The farmers market isn’t like any other farmers market. It’s more like a festival,” she said. “They serve alcohol at this festival and, unfortunately, some of those people may be driving out of our neighborhood, so we need to stay safe.”

At previous city meetings, some neighbors have cited when a woman drove onto the sidewalk during the farmers market, striking and injuring a 9-year-old child. The driver later pleaded guilty to aggravated DUI.

Since last year’s farmer’s market, the foundation has taken “multiple actions” to address resident concerns, LeCoque said. The Dole reduced the number of vendors, implemented a traffic plan and created a green grass zone along the perimeter of the parking area. The foundation also started to charge $5 to park at The Dole during the markets while providing free offsite parking at nearby South Elementary and Lundahl schools. The $5 fee has reduced the number of people parking at The Dole and has not hit capacity since the implementation, LeCoque said.

City Council member Ian Philpot, who voted against the request, said he struggled to approve it because of traffic concerns and “their current use does not comply with the current special-use permit.”

An attorney representing Lakeside Legacy Foundation, Lisa Waggoner, said the foundation is not out of compliance and that the ambiguity in the current language is why the foundation asked for a more specific permit.

Council member Brett Hopkins said he would like neighbors to also be involved in the annual meetings with city staff to analyze traffic mitigation efforts.

“There’s always a balance,” he said. “This is not a one-time deal. This is going to have to be something that’s going to be a work in progress.”