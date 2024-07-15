Dole Mansion Farmers Market: A look at what Crystal Lake’s council will vote on Tuesday

Last week, the Crystal Lake Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously backed a measure that allows the Dole Mansion to host community and art events, including the seasonal farmers market that has drawn negative reception from some neighbors.
Along with the recommendation, the commission added more than a dozen conditions to the request in efforts to lessen the impact of traffic.
But the City Council has the final say and will have the final vote on the matter at a meeting that starts at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
The matter came before the planning commission as operators seek an amendment to The Dole’s special-use permit that would create a new “community and art center” use for the property. Neighbors worry that would result in even more events at The Dole amid claims it’s already exceeding its allowed uses.
The special use sought by the nonprofit Lakeside Legacy Foundation, which operates The Dole property and its events, would allow indoor live music and outdoor events with limits on decibels and times. The nonprofit relies on events to restore the historic 159-year-old building, Lakeside Legacy Foundation Board President Jay LeCoque has said.
Neighbors started to raise concerns in October about the size of the weekly seasonal events, and the city in December started working with the foundation to create a new special-use permit amendment request.
Here are the conditions included in the proposal that the council is due to take up Tuesday evening:
- The foundation would be required to provide a notice of annual events to the city by March 31 each year. All other events planned after March 31 would require a notification at least 45 days before the event.
- A maximum of two outdoor events per week would be allowed.
- The Farmers Markets would need to use the city’s traffic management recommendations. City staff would review traffic management plans annually.
- On-site parking at the Dole Mansion would require at least two parking attendant lanes to collect parking fees in order to prevent traffic backing up onto Golf Road. Separate lanes for pedestrians and exiting vehicles that are hard-paved surfaces would also be required.
- At least two parking attendants would be required at the parking lot located near Lake Avenue and Country Club Road.
- At least one parking attendant would be required at South Elementary School.
- More bicycle parking would need to be established at the west entrances into the farmers market.
- Dole staff would need to monitor the no-parking areas surrounding the property and all parking lot areas throughout the event.
- A dedicated pickup and drop-off area along Ringling Road would be established to prevent cars from stopping on Country Club Road.
- City and Lakeside Legacy staff would meet three times each year to discuss traffic management plan expectations. Meetings would be held before the season starts, mid-season to review the process and at the end of the season to review observed operations and suggest modifications. The foundation would work with city staff on any new mitigation requirements based on continued traffic analyses.
- A paved surface would have to be installed as an exit lane onto Golf Course Road before the start of the 2025 farmers market season. A temporary surface will be permitted for the remainder of this season.
- The foundation would have to revise the site plan for outdoor event spaces based on the traffic study recommendations that include adding more parking lanes, attendants and bicycle accommodations.
- All indoor events would be permitted with the new Community and Arts Center special-use permit.
- Large-scale events like the Lakeside Festival would require special event approval annually.
- The foundation would also have to address all of the review comments and requirements of the city’s Community Development, Public Works and Engineering departments and the city’s traffic consultant.
- The special-use permit would only be permitted for the current property owner, the Lakeside Legacy Foundation. Sale of the property would require a new special-use request.