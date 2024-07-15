Dole Mansion Farmers Market: A look at what Crystal Lake’s council will vote on Tuesday

FILE - Customers peruse the goods at the farmers market outside the Dole Mansion on Sunday, June 20, 2021, in Crystal Lake. (Matthew Apgar/Matthew Apgar)

Last week, the Crystal Lake Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously backed a measure that allows the Dole Mansion to host community and art events, including the seasonal farmers market that has drawn negative reception from some neighbors.

Along with the recommendation, the commission added more than a dozen conditions to the request in efforts to lessen the impact of traffic.

But the City Council has the final say and will have the final vote on the matter at a meeting that starts at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

The matter came before the planning commission as operators seek an amendment to The Dole’s special-use permit that would create a new “community and art center” use for the property. Neighbors worry that would result in even more events at The Dole amid claims it’s already exceeding its allowed uses.

The special use sought by the nonprofit Lakeside Legacy Foundation, which operates The Dole property and its events, would allow indoor live music and outdoor events with limits on decibels and times. The nonprofit relies on events to restore the historic 159-year-old building, Lakeside Legacy Foundation Board President Jay LeCoque has said.

Neighbors started to raise concerns in October about the size of the weekly seasonal events, and the city in December started working with the foundation to create a new special-use permit amendment request.

Here are the conditions included in the proposal that the council is due to take up Tuesday evening: