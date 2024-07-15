Friends of the Dundee Natural Areas’ Moonlight Walk returns July 19

The Friends of the Dundee Natural Areas’ annual Moonlight Walk will return Friday, July 19, 2024, at Jelke Creek Bird Sanctuary on Boncosky Road in Sleepy Hollow. (Image provided by the Friends of the Dundee Natural Areas)

The Friends of the Dundee Natural Areas’ annual Moonlight Walk will return Friday, July 19, at Jelke Creek Bird Sanctuary on Boncosky Road in Sleepy Hollow.

The event will feature a presentation from astronomer Andrew Rosado of the Northwest Suburban Astronomy Club. He will set up a telescope to share in-depth moon viewing. New for this year, Friends volunteer Don Purn will discuss the insects he attracts with a black light.

Friends of Dundee Natural Areas board members will lead the group on a moderate informative hike of Jelke’s trails. Bring a flashlight, bug spray, water, binoculars and folding chairs. Long sleeves and pants are recommended, flip-flops are discouraged.

This event is free and open to the public, but donations will be accepted. For more information, visit friendsofdundeenaturalareas.com/events.