Ribfest reopened in Lake in the Hills after brief evacuation due to weather

Stormy weather prompted police to evacuate Ribfest in Lake in the Hills.

A Rotary official said the carnival was evacuated for about 15 minutes but then was reopened after stormy weather passed.

Local police had put out an alert at about 5 p.m. saying all attendees must leave the grounds immediately, advising people to go to their vehicles or homes.

The Rockin’ Rotary Ribfest is one of the village’s big festivals of the year and is due to continue through Sunday at Sunset Park.

Scattered thunderstorms that could result in damaging winds and hail were forecast for northeastern Illinois Saturday evening.