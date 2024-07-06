3 seriously injured in crash near Huntley

Three people were seriously injured, including two who were airlifted from the scene, in a single-car crash Friday evening near Huntley.

The Huntley Fire Protection District said in a news release that two people were still in the vehicle when first responders arrived within six minutes. They spent about 45 minutes freeing two of the two people from the car.

The crash happened at about 7:35 p.m. along Dietrich Road, west of Huntley and near where Interstate-90 and Route 20 cross. Initial reports indicated the vehicle hit a tree.

An ambulance from Marengo took one patient to Northwestern Huntley Hospital. Another was flown to Loyola Medical Center in Maywood by a LifeNet medical helicopter; the third was flown to the University of Chicago Medical Center by React medical helicopter, according to the the release.