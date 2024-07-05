Girls volleyball: First-year varsity coach Doug Wilbrandt ‘super excited’ to lead Marian Central

Doug Wilbrandt learned from some of the very best in Doug Blundy and Lisa Brunstrum as an assistant volleyball coach at Crystal Lake Central.

Over 16 years in that position, Crystal Lake Central earned three state tournament appearances and won a Class 3A state championship in 2007.

Wilbrandt, who has more than 40 years of coaching experience, which also includes girls and boys soccer and girls basketball, now will get his first chance to lead a program.

The longtime educator and coach recently was announced as the new volleyball coach at Marian Central. It is his second stint as a coach at Marian after being an assistant girls basketball coach in the early 2000s under Jim and Kathy Speaker.

Wilbrandt retired two years ago but came back to teaching at the start of the 2023-24 school year. Now, he’ll take over a Hurricanes program looking to return to its glory days.

Marian regularly was among the top Class 3A schools not that long ago, earning four state berths since the start of 2010. Under head coach Laura Watling from 2009 to 2016, the Hurricanes went 243-80. Marian won its only state title in 2015, took runner-up in 2011 and 2016 and placed third in 2010.

“I’m super excited about getting back into volleyball,” said Wilbrandt, who teaches science at Marian. “I’ve been out of it for five years now, and I’m excited to get back in the swing of it. Marian, just like they did at Crystal Lake Central, they had some pretty good state runs, so hopefully I can help bring back some of that excitement and spirit again.”

Wilbrandt will meet players and parents for the first time July 14. He was approached by athletic director Cody O’Neill about returning to coaching and decided it was a natural fit.

“I really enjoy coaching the girls sports. It’s fun to coach them,” Wilbrandt said. “They take good constructive criticism and instruction. If they do something wrong, they’re always willing to ask how they can fix it. It’s a lot of fun, it’s great to watch the progression. I never make predictions about anything, but I can predict that we’ll be better at the end of the season than when we start.”

Marian finished 12-23 last year and was 3-4 in the inaugural year of the Chicagoland Christian Conference, which was considerably better than the team’s recent records as part of the East Suburban Catholic Conference. The ESCC is considered one of the most difficult conferences in the state for volleyball.

The Hurricanes lost some of their biggest impact players to graduation, including Ella Conlon, a Northwest Herald All-Area second-team selection with a team-high 183 kills.

Wilbrandt said Blundy, who died of cancer in 2011, and Brunstrum were two of the most influential coaches for him. They stressed a family-first atmosphere, he said.

“Everybody was one, players and coaches,” Wilbrandt said. “Everybody had input on all levels. We all really worked well together.”

Wilbrandt said Blundy and Brunstrum were fantastic examples of “player-first” coaches. He hopes to bring that same attitude to Marian.

“Neither one of them tooted their own horn,” he said. “They always put their players first and other coaches first. They were always last in line for any praises. And the way they paid attention to details, even late in the season, they never lost sight about the basics and what they had to do to win. It was very impressive. They always put the girls first, and that has stuck with me for the last 20 years.”

Wilbrandt is excited to get started. His expectations are simple.

“We always expect the girls to be respectful to the coaches, to the refs, fans and each other,” Wilbrandt said. “We always try to instill pride. I think Marian may have had some of that. I just want to continue with that. Once you get those first two done, winning becomes a lot easier.

“I intend to be here for more than a few years, so hopefully I can build a program that Lisa and Doug would be proud of.”