Cary to cover some infrastructure costs for townhome developer

The Cary Village Board has agreed to provide funds for about $38,000 of infrastructure costs for a future 10-unit townhome property.

Developers of the property, which will be called Ridgefield Landing, plan to construct two buildings with a total of 10 residential townhomes at the northeast corner of Route 14 and North Second Street in Cary.

Developers asked for $37,997 for curb replacements and landscaping, about half of the $73,341 that originally was requested in March. Trustees tabled the request with the consensus they only would consider reimbursements for costs directly associated with Illinois Department of Transportation requirements. Developers returned with the updated $37,997 proposal “to reflect the actual costs that they have incurred,” Cary Director of Community Development Brian Simmons said. Trustee approved the request with a 3-2 vote Tuesday.

The request is within the village’s budgeted amount of $1.3 million, according to village documents.

Jay Dulla of Ridgefield Homes said he is requesting village assistance because of unexpected costs relating to ComEd and IDOT requirements.

“We’re already pushing the sales prices [of individual townhouse units] way higher than I was originally hoping for,” Dulla said. “I think it will be at $400,000 at this point in time.”

Dulla’s requested $35,600 for curb replacement, a reduction of more than $14,000 from the original $49,700 request. Costs for landscaping dropped from $11,296 to $2,397, and Dulla dropped the reimbursement request for new sidewalks entirely.

“I was expecting about $10,000 worth of curb repair and ended up with $50,000 worth of curb removal and replacement,” Dulla said.

The landscaping request proposes installing trees that are 3.5 inches in diameter rather than the required 2.5 inches to give a “more mature look,” Dulla said.

The village bought the almost 1-acre plot of land in 2007, located at 106-124 E. Main St., and sold the property for $150,000 in 2022, according to village documents. The project is located within a tax increment financing district that was approved last year. The village has a facade improvement grant program for businesses within the TIF district, but the development is not eligible for it since it is a residential property.

“I have a hard time saying yes to this because when I look at the TIF funds, that’s more for bringing business, enhancing businesses that are around that particular district,” Trustee Anthony Stefani said.

The development is expected to generate about $80,000 to $90,000 annually in revenue to the village, totaling close to $2 million for the entirety of the 23-year TIF district, Simmons said. The project will “provide a significant benefit” to the area, as the property has been vacant “for several years and will provide various improvements to the public right-of-way,” according to village documents.

Some construction already has started at the site, but so far no work on the curbs has begun, according to village documents.

Mayor Mark Kownick, who voted in support of the proposals, said permit approvals from IDOT can increase costs and set back developments.

“This is the value of having a new development in a TIF district,” Kownick said.