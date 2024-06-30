2 seriously injured in head-on car crash on Randall Road in Algonquin

Two drivers were seriously injured in a head-on car crash Saturday night along Randall Road in Algonquin, according to the Algonquin Police Department.

Algonquin Police responded to a call at 9:43 p.m. Saturday of a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of Randall Road and Harnish Drive.

A preliminary investigation determined a white sedan was traveling south on Randall Road from Bunker Hill Drive when it went out of control, struck a curb, crossed the median and struck a dark-colored SUV traveling north head-on, according to an Algonquin Police Department news release. Another car sustained collateral damage in the crash.

Both drivers were transported to a hospital with serious injuries by the Algonquin-Lake in the Hills Fire Protection District, according to the release.

The northbound and southbound lanes of Randall Road were shut down from Harnish Drive to Bunker Hill Drive for about four hours while police investigated the crash, according to the release.

The crash is under investigation by the Algonquin Police Department and the Kane County Crash Assistance Response Team. Any witnesses to the crash are encouraged to call the Algonquin Police Department at 847-658-4531.