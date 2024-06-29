Huntley celebrates Pollinator Week with new garden at Warrington Park

A planting crew for Betsey Warrington Park pollinator garden included (front L to R) Jason Irvin, Deputy Director of Public Works and Engineering; Scott Crowe, Huntley Park District Executive Director; Jim Uszler, Huntley Rotary; Karen Hutchings, Huntley Rotary; Dan Ruggles, Streets Superintendent; Wesley Peete, Director of Parks and Facilities; (Back L to R) Jason Hecker, Maintenance Worker; James Santoro, Utility Worker and Keith Brandmire, Utility Worker. (Photo provided by the Village of Huntley)

The village of Huntley, Huntley Park District and Rotary Club of Huntley celebrated Pollinator Week in June by planting a new pollinator garden at the south end of Betsey Warrington Park.

Saving butterflies, bees, birds and insects that pollinate yards, farms and gardens will protect and slow the decline of these essential pollinators. Milkweed is the only food monarch caterpillars can develop in and eat, and monarch butterflies drink nectar from various flowering plants. Supplying them with native plants is the backbone of a pollinator garden, along with avoiding the use of chemical fertilizers and pesticides.

Together with William Ruth Landscaping, Huntley designed, planted and will continue to maintain the gardens to promote a healthy ecosystem. Parisek and Borhart parks’ pollinator gardens are well established. Everyone is encouraged to visit them throughout the season to spot pollinators and enjoy the foliage.