Congress has disregarded its constituents and stuffed its pockets with blood money from the Military Industrial Congressional Intelligence Media Academic Think Tank (MICIMATT). This failure to put a check on the administration’s own disregard for the citizenry is shameful and outright dangerous. We the people continue to suffer because our representative government doesn’t represent the people.

Today’s special relationship with United Kingdom should remind any American of the injuries and usurpations enumerated in the Declaration of Independence. Boris Johnson, in 2022 as Britain’s prime minster, was sent to Kiev instructing Zelensky not to sign any peace agreement with Russia. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak pledged $3 billion to the kleptomaniacs running Ukraine. Foreign Secretary David Cameron upped that amount to $3.7 billion, and also said Ukraine should use British weapons to strike Russian territory. UK Defense Minister Grant Shapps said the U.S. should follow Britain’s lead. Sadly the Administration and Congress has just authorized over $60 billions to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan. Whether the Supreme Court in its year end decisions follows this pattern remains to be seen.

American history has been a constant fight to maintain independence from this Great Game. The solution to the U.S. collapsing, is to return to the roots of our founding. … Be it resolved that all connection between these states and United Kingdom be dissolved.

Nicholas C. Kockler

Woodstock