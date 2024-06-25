Woman allegedly rented a truck in Woodstock in 2018 and never returned it; now she’s charged with theft

A Florida woman who allegedly rented a truck from a Woodstock business in 2018 and never returned it has been charged with theft in McHenry County, according to court records.

Shelly K. Lee, of West Palm Beach, is charged with theft of labor or services or use of property, a Class 4 felony, according to the indictment filed in the McHenry County court.

Sentencing on a Class 4 felony conviction can range from probation to four years in prison.

Lee, 49, appeared at a hearing in McHenry County court Friday courthouse after being extradited from Gibson County, Indiana, where she was arrested on a warrant, according to court records; she was allowed pretrial release from county jail with conditions.

Assistant State’s Attorney Julio Cantre asked that Lee be required to wear a GPS monitor and be under the direct pretrial supervision of McHenry County probation and court services, according to court documents.

Judge Carl Metz agreed to those conditions and also ruled that she not be allowed to leave the state or have any contact with Ralph’s Rent-All in Woodstock. Metz did, however, allow Lee to travel back to Indiana within a three-day time period “for the sole purpose of retrieving her RV; [Lee] must notify Probation and Court Services Dept. of the three-day period prior to leaving the State of Illinois,” Metz said.

Lee is accused of leasing a Ford E-350 truck from Ralph’s General Rent-All and not returning it on Nov. 3, 2018, the agreed to date, according to the criminal complaint and indictment.

She “willfully failed to return the vehicle to the place and at the time specified in the lease, and after being mailed a written demand for the return of the vehicle on Nov. 5, 2018,” she still did not return the truck, according to the documents.

Both the prosecutor and the assistant public defender assigned to the case, David Giesinger, said the location of the truck is unknown. Giesinger declined further comment on the case. Neither Woodstock police nor a representative from Ralph’s Rent-All responded to requests for comment.

Lee is due back in court July 12.