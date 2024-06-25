Unexplained flooding forces temporary closure of Volo Museum’s Titanic exhibit

Water eerily creeps up the replica sloped decks, mimicking the pitch of the Titanic's deck during its final moments, in a hauntingly realistic scene at the Volo Museum's Titanic exhibit. (Photo by Brian Grams for Volo Museum)

VOLO -- Volo Museum, renowned for its historical exhibits and classic car collection, is also famous for its paranormal activity. For decades, many visitors, employees, and residents of the property have experienced unusual and unexplainable occurrences.

The most recent incident is no exception. The museum’s popular Titanic exhibit, just over a year old, was unexpectedly flooded amid severe thunderstorms.

“This is the first flood to happen in this building in 40 years,” museum director Brian Grams said in a news release. “We thoroughly inspected everything, and there were no broken pipes, roof leaks, or any other obvious points of entry for such large amounts of water. Even the perimeter of the building, with a concrete floor, was dry with no evidence of cracks or holes. The flood is a total mystery.”

The source of this mysterious flooding was captured on security footage.

“Watching the water rush in on the footage eerily resembled scenes from the Titanic movie,” marketing director Jim Wojdyla said in the release. “What really gave me Goosebumps was watching the flood start from under that car that inspired our entire exhibit.”

That car is a 1912 Renault French concept car. Only two vehicles were ever produced. One of them was the only car on the Titanic, which now rests at the bottom of the ocean. Its sister car is now the only one left in existence and rests in Volo Museum’s Titanic Exhibit.

Finding the entire $6 million exhibit underwater prompted immediate action to prevent damage to the valuable displays and artifacts, including artifacts, luggage, and fashion items from the Titanic era. The exhibit is temporarily closed, and the museum staff meticulously dismantled and reassembled the exhibit to ensure the preservation of its historic contents.

The Titanic exhibit is set to reopen on June 26.

This unexplained flooding incident adds to the Volo Museum’s reputation as a hotspot for paranormal activity, which previously attracted the attention of the Discovery Channel’s Ghost Hunters. During their episode, filmed at Volo Museum, investigators experienced many supernatural phenomena, even capturing footage of an incident.

The Volo Museum is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. In addition to Volo Museum and Titanic exhibit, visitors can explore Jurassic Gardens. All attractions can be accessed with a Platinum Pass priced at $49.90 for adults, $39.90 for children, and $47.90 for seniors and military personnel. Children under 4 enjoy free admission to all attractions. For those interested in visiting the Titanic exhibit only, admission is $19.95.

For more details and all ticketing options, visit volofun.com.