Crystal Lake law firm celebrates 50 years

The Crystal Lake law firm Zanck, Coen, Wright & Saladin, P.C. celebrated 50 of business by receiving a Community Investment Award from Crystal Lake Mayor Haig Haleblian on Thursday.

ZCWS law firm was established in 1974 at 40 Brink St. in downtown Crystal Lake where it still operates today. The firm specializes in family law along with real estate, estate planning, land use and general litigation law, partner Mark Saladin said.

It’s the “family atmosphere” at the firm that has made them successful for so long, Saladin said at the celebration.

Haleblian provided a plaque honoring the firm’s longstanding commitment to the town and named dozens of organizations the it supports. Some include Friendship House, Big Brothers Big Sisters of McHenry County, The Community Foundation for McHenry County and multiple sports and school organizations. Saladin served on the Woodstock City Council for eight years, was president of the McHenry County Youth Sports Association and served on the board of directors for TLS Veterans, now known as Veterans Path to Hope.

“That’s commitment to the community,” Haleblian said.

Partner Tamara Marshall, who was the firm’s first female partner hired in 2013, said the firm encourages all partners to get involved with the community in their own personal ways.

“We all find something that resonates with us and deepen those roots,” she said.

The firm was started by Thomas Zanck and Jim Militello, who are now retired, Saladin said. Zanck worked in law for 48 years, including in the U.S. District Court and the Supreme Court. Patrick Coen was one the first partners to be hired, Saladin said.

The law firm has seen success in its 50 years. Saladin received the Distinguished Service Award from the McHenry County Bar Association in 2017, and partner Heather Kroenck was appointed to the Illinois Supreme Court Commission on Professionalism in 2022.

ZCWS helped shape the county over the years by assisting with the Del Webb Sun City neighborhood in Huntley and the Vulcan Materials gravel pit in Crystal Lake, which is now Three Oaks Recreation Area, Saladin said.