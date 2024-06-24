2 injured in car crash near Marengo Monday

Two people suffer injures in a two-vehicle car crash along Route 176 Monday morning near Marengo, according to the Marengo Fire & Rescue Districts. (Photo provided by Marengo Fire & Rescue Districts)

Two people suffered injures in a two-vehicle car crash along Route 176 Monday morning near Marengo, according to the Marengo Fire & Rescue Districts.

The Marengo district and the Union Fire Protection District responded to a call at 9:23 a.m. Monday for a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Route 176 and Dunham Road. Firefighters arrived “within minutes” to the crash and observed moderate to heavy damage, Marengo Fire & Rescue Districts Communication Specialist Alex Vucha said in a news release.

First responders extricated a driver from one vehicle, and both drivers were transported to Northwestern Medicine Huntley Hospital with injuries “ranging from moderate to serious.” A medical helicopter was requested but was returned before arriving, the news release said.

Route 176 was closed in both directions for about 45 minutes, according to the release. The crash is under investigation by the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office.