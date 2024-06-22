Pool guide: Beat the heat at the beach, aquatic center or splash pad this summer in McHenry County

Aaron Appel, 6, makes a big splash as he goes down a slide at Woodstock Water Works. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver for Shaw Media )

With the summer solstice now behind us and high temperatures that could return to the 90s in the coming week, the season of outdoor water recreation is now in full swing. Check out these public pools, beaches and splash pads to cool off and enjoy the season.

Lions Armstrong Memorial Pool, 599 Longwood Drive, features a one-meter spring diving board, a lap pool, an interactive splash pad area, and a pool deck with chaise lounges. The pool is open from noon to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, noon to 8 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the weekend with an admission fee of $5 per person. Info on pool services, special events and more: algonquin.org/egov/apps/document/center.egov?view=item&id=8634.

Sunburst Bay Aquatic Center features a leisure pool, a 25-yard lap pool, body flume slides, a water walk and more at Cary-Grove Park next to Cary-Grove High School on Three Oaks Road and First Street. The park is open from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday and Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sunday through Aug. 9. Daily admission is $10 with proof of Cary residency and $13 without. Info on season passes, rentals and more: carypark.com/rccms/sunburst-bay-aquatic-center.

Three Oaks Recreation Area has rowboats, canoes, sailboats, kayaks and paddle boats for rent, while also offering recreational SCUBA diving and certification sessions at its Scuba Zone. The reclaimed former quarry is open daily from 6:30 a.m. until sunset. Crystal Lake residents receive free parking with an ID that proves residency and non-residents pay $5 to park. For information on seasonal parking passes, boat rental, marina policies and more: crystallake.org/three-oaks-recreation.

Crystal Lake Park District’s Lake Park, commonly known as Main Beach, is home to a bathhouse, fishing pier, boat launch and boat rental facility at 300 Lakeshore Drive on the lake’s eastern shore. The Main Beach is open daily from 9 a.m. to dusk until Aug. 10 when post-season hours begin. Attendance is $1 for Crystal Lake residents with ID proof, while nonresidents will pay $9 per child and $12 per adult. Children under four and seniors are always admitted for free. Also on Crystal Lake is West Beach swimming area. Info on reservations, seasonal passes and more, visit crystallakeparks.org/beaches.

Acorn Alley Splash Pad and Playground, Veteran Acres Park, entrances off Route 176 and Walkup Road. Info: crystallakeparks.org/veteran-acres?tab=13.

City of Harvard Aquatic Center and Pool, 607 Galvin Parkway, is a 7,000-square-feet, accessible zero-depth pool with a diving board, water slide, picnic area, bathhouse and concession stand. Summer passes are available at the pool for residents and non-residents. Info: cityofharvard.org/parksrec/page/aquatic-center-and-swimming-pool

Huntley Park District’s Stingray Bay is open from 12:15 to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11:15 a.m. to 7 p.m. on the weekends until Aug. 13. Huntley residents can purchase daily passes for $11 with proof of residency, while nonresidents pay $14. Info on season passes, special events and discounted admission days: huntleyparks.org/aquatics.

Island Lake has several public beaches, including Brier Beach, Park Beach, South Shore Beach, Dorothy Court Beach and Veterans Park Beach. For current information: villageofislandlake.com/parks-beaches/.

Sunset Park Splash Pad is open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily through Labor Day. This free public park includes a shelter and two picnic tables. Info: lith.org/government/departments/community-services/parks-and-recreation/parks-facilities/splash-pad.

Butch Hagele Beach at 71 Hilltop Drive and Indian Trail Beach at 228 Indian Trail. Access limited to Lake in the Hills residents and their guests. Attendants who are not lifeguards are on site during beach hours of 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. daily through Labor Day, except when it’s below 70 degrees or when conditions are poor for swimming. Info: lith.org/government/departments/community-services/parks-and-recreation/beaches-lakes

Merkel Aquatic Center, 201 S. Green Street, is a 25-meter lap pool with six lanes, a shallow kiddie pool with a shade cover, 1m and 3m diving board and other features.

Petersen Park Beach, 4300 Petersen Park Road, has a designated swimming area, inflatables, a shaded beach area, boat rentals as well as canoes, kayaks, paddle boats and other watercraft.

Info: cityofmchenry.org/your_government/departments/parks___recreation/parks___facilities.php

Splash pad at Fort McHenry, 4300 Front Royal Avenue, open daily 8 a.m. to dusk.

Woodstock Water Works, 1313 Kishwaukee Valley Road at Emricson Park. Open swim hours are 1-6 p.m. Monday-Friday and noon to 7 p.m. weekends. Includes slides and many other water features. Info on passes, special events and more: woodstockil.gov/650/Woodstock-Water-Works.

The indoor Recreation Center Pool is closed for maintenance until further notice.

