Driver found hours after late-night rollover crash near Harvard

The driver of a car that flipped over near Harvard late Thursday night was found by a passerby Friday morning after the man crawled from his vehicle to the road, officials said.

The motorist, who was not identified, told responders he believed the accident occurred at abut 11:30 p.m. Thursday night, Harvard Fire Protection District Chief John Kimmel said. The driver’s passenger car left the roadway and flipped, landing about 50 yard from the road, Kimmel said.

The man was able to extricate himself and crawl to Ramer Road, where he waved down a passing car at about 4 a.m., Kimmel said. His injuries were considered serious but did not appear life-threatening, the fire chief said.

He was taken by ambulance to Javon Bea Hospital in Rockford, Kimmel said.

According to the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office, which is investigating the crash, Ramer Road between Lawrence to Oak Grove Road was closed from 5:30 a.m. to just before 9 a.m. following the discovery of the crash.