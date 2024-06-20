Softball: Huntley’s Red Raiders Fastpitch will host PGF tournaments this weekend

Huntley will be bustling with softball this weekend as the Red Raiders Fastpitch hosts is first Premier Girls Fastpich Touraments around town.

The tournaments will draw around 70 teams in four age groups – 10U, 12U, 14U and 16U – from all over the Midwest. It is the first time the tournaments are sanctioned by PGF. Games will be Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The 10U teams wiil play at Deicke Park and Stringray Bay; 12U and 14U teams will play at Tomaso Park and the 16U teams will be at Huntley High School.

Along with the Red Raiders, the Crystal Lake Tidal Waves is another local team. The tournaments also will draw teams frm Elgin, Schaumburg, Arlington Heights, Wauconda, Barrington, St. Charles, Roselle and Wheaton.

Teams will play three pool games and then be seeded into single-elimination brackets.

Red Raiders Fastpitch is a growing organization with nine teams and 108 athletes. The Red Raiders play at Tomaso Park and have a new indoor facility for winter training.