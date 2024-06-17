Woodstock man made death threat, kicked officer in face during arrest outside bar, authorities say

A Woodstock man is accused of threatening to kill police officers and the children of one officer during his arrest Saturday outside a tavern, during which he also kicked an officer, according to authorities.

Juan Morales Jr., 33, of the 1200 block of Wicker Street, is charged with aggravated battery, a Class 1 felony, as well as two additional counts of aggravated battery, threatening a public official and resisting an officer, according to the criminal complaint filed in the McHenry County court. If convicted on a Class 1 felony he could be sentenced up to 15 years in prison.

Woodstock police said they were called to The Cabin, a tavern on North Benton Street, at just before 1 a.m. Saturday for a report of a physical altercation and found Morales outside “being restrained by other citizens” while awaiting the arrival of authorities, according to a news release.

“After investigating the incident, it was learned that Morales was told to leave the establishment by employees due to his behavior, and a physical altercation ensued. Morales had struck another citizen and the employee,” police said.

After authorities arrived, according to police and prosecutors, Morales allegedly resisted arrest and kicked an officer while he was being placed in a squad car. He is accused of kicking the officer “on the left side of [his] head near his left eye causing bruising and swelling,” according to the complaint, which also alleges that Morales also “attempted to spit in” in the officer’s face.

During the earlier altercation, Morales allegedly struck a man “on the left side of his face causing injury to his cheek and left ear” and “began physically fighting with” another man, according to the complaint.

The complaint also said he threatened a Woodstock police sergeant, saying, “‘I’m going to kill your two kids.’”

Police said none of the officers involved were seriously injured.

At a detention hearing Saturday’s detention hearing, Judge Christopher Harmon ordered Morales be held in custody. An attempt to reach his attorney was unsuccessful.