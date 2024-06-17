Letter: Community must also take responsibility for death of AJ Freund

It should be noted that there were many individuals and organizations who failed AJ Freund. McHenry County is rich in social services, yet, other than the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services, none protected him. There could have been prevention and intervention services by Early Intervention Services, the school district preschool, mental health, substance abuse treatment, public health, public safety, the medical community, and youth services. In addition, the religious community, his neighbors, and his extended family also failed him.

[ Read more: DCFS employees support AJ Freund caseworker after jailing: ‘People don’t understand the trauma we deal with’ ]

Yes, it takes a village to raise a child, and in this case, the village failed. Perhaps, we all have a lesson to learn from this terrible tragedy.

Respectfully,

Judith A. Peterson

Master of Social Work, Licensed Clinical Social Worker

Wonder Lake