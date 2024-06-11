‘Men on Boats’ makes big waves on Elgin stage

The play "Men on Boats," calling for an all-female cast, is about the explorers who charted the Grand Canyon in 1869. (Photo provided by Tim Curtis) (T Curtis)

“Men on Boats” is an actor-driven, action-packed play based on the actual 1869 expedition journals of Army Maj. John Wesley Powell. Because playwright Jaclyn Backhaus requires all the male parts be portrayed by females, it’s perfect for Janus Theatre Company’s 26th season opener in Elgin.

But this is not a new endeavor for Janus Theatre, as its 2022 production of “Beowulf” had an all-female cast, as did its 2009 “Romeo and Juliet.” One reason I’m a big fan of Janus Theatre’s Artistic Director Sean Patrick Hargadon is that he’s not afraid to produce unique and challenging plays. He believes “there is a tremendous amount of female talent in the area, and Janus Theatre is committed to providing opportunities for female actors.”

Director Hargadon has assembled quite the collaborative team to re-create life on the Green and Colorado rivers as the characters journey into the uncharted Grand Canyon: production assistants Faith Hollander, Tara Morrison, Heidi Swarthout and movement director Jennifer Reeves Wilson.

Hargadon’s pacing and superb casting keep the interpretation of real events and interpersonal relationships (aka band of brothers) well-balanced and engaging. Six men completed the entire journey, and there are physical hardships; the stakes are life and death – boats capsize, food and surveyor instruments are lost, not to mention repeatedly having to brave dangerous, wilderness situations.

By all accounts, the play stays close to Powell’s published record of the historic journey he organized for the government at the request of “his friend, the President” in the first, sanctioned expedition to the area. (The published record was titled “The Exploration of the Colorado River and Its Canyons” and was complete with salty language!)

The extraordinary ensemble of 10 relies on body language and current 21st-century dialogue in a simple visual environment to convey the four-boat expedition of the one-armed Army major and the crew of loyal volunteers who set out to chart the course of the Colorado River. A magnificent sepia-hued map of the western territories created by Erin Hargadon serves as a backdrop. It was the time of Manifest Destiny, understood as a God-ordained mission to settle the wild lands to the west, and, of course, with the added benefit of naming what you found after yourself – in this case, Lake Powell and Dunn’s Cliff. The 19th century asserted unquestionable masculinity – perhaps that’s why Backhaus insisted women play all the parts – and yet the play does respect its brave pioneers.

The 10 actresses are dressed in Tiffany Jasinski’s pioneer-period costumes, truly representing each of the men on the original expedition. This ensemble is incredible. You rapidly adjust to women portraying males.

The play begins with all 10 men introducing themselves, and there are some later dynamic scenes to watch for: the hilarious machismo-challenged crew encountering a snake and promptly eating it; Reeves Wilson’s movement direction with characters falling overboard and the capsizing of boats; reactions running the waterfalls; and the brotherly love between O.G. and Seneca Howland.

The play "Men on Boats," calling for an all-female cast, is about the explorers who charted the Grand Canyon in 1869. (Photo provided by Tim Curtis)

Claire Yearman is John Wesley Powell, the Civil War Army major who lost his right arm at the battle of Shiloh. Powell might be familiar to Illinoisans, because he was a professor of geology at Illinois Wesleyan, and a lecturer at Illinois State University. Yearman tackles the demanding role and is a standout; she clearly conveys Powell’s never losing heart in the mission. Yearman delivers motivational speeches with aplomb.

Sarafina Monteleone shines as Powell’s right-hand man and fellow Civil War veteran. Monteleone and Yearman excel in those scenes where they clash and have conflicts over the mission, especially running the waterfalls. Dunn left the mission with the Howland brothers, and historians still dispute their fate. Monteleone gives an adamant argument for hiking out of the canyon, only never to be seen again.

Heidi Schultz in her first Janus production appearance is John Colton Sumner, an explorer and fellow Civil War soldier who acts as the mission navigator and who wanted to continue to the Yukon. Schulz is an energetic and strong performer.

Kathryn Laird plays Frank Goodman, the wealthy British adventurer and first man to leave the expedition. Laird’s English accent is flawlessly superb. She later appears as Mr. Asa, a Nevada farmer living on the edge of the Grand Canyon, who meets the remaining explorers, and poignantly points out that Powell will be famous, but most of the crew will die in obscurity.

Elizabeth Ley is a delight as the upstanding, aloof Old Shady, Powell’s older brother. She exhibits his quirks and singing talents perfectly. This is her first time with Janus, as well.

Tricia Miller Hewson’s Hawkins is the supply inventory taker and cook interested in friendships on his “party boat.” Hewson also goes after O.G. for missing tobacco with well-acted arrogance.

The ensemble is vulnerable, charismatic, determined, humorous, robust, multifaceted; and the remaining cast also deserve mention: Danielle Spence (Bradley, in her first Janus appearance), Susan Anderson (O.G./Johnson), Remya Kightlinger (Seneca Howland/Just Jim) and Paige Coe (Hall). Never once do they falter in their confidence and talents.

Without a doubt, this is another production that will incite many a car-versation on the ride home. It’s a hard play to perform – so much physical work, so many character portrayals, so much action and energy required. And “Men on Boats” can’t be pigeonholed. Is it a drama? Is it a comedy? It’s compelling and not to be missed.

(Play contains strong adult language.)

• Regina Belt-Daniels has been involved with the theater ever since Sister Mary Justia cast her as a rather bossy Mother Goose in the first-grade play. She has directed more than 40 productions for TownSquare Players, WMTC, RCLPC, Black Box Theatre, Elgin Theatre Company, Independent Players and the Raue Center For The Arts. She most recently directed “Love Letters” for Steel Beam Theatre.

IF YOU GO

• WHAT: “Men on Boats” presented by Janus Theatre Company

• WHERE: Elgin Art Showcase, 164 Division St., eighth floor, Elgin

• WHEN: Weekends through June 16

• COST: $20

• INFORMATION: 847-363-3573, Eventbrite at tinyurl.com/37p4xn8m, janusplays.com