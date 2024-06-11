Linda Hooten named Huntley police chief

Huntley officials have announced that Linda Hooten will serve as the new police chief. Hooten, who is the first woman to serve as Huntley police chief, takes over as top cop from Robert Porter, who retired this week.

Porter had served as Huntley police chief for nine years.

Hooten has been with the Huntley Police Department since 2001, serving as a patrol officer, school resource officer, investigations sergeant and patrol sergeant, according to a news release from the village. Hooten was promoted to deputy chief of the patrol division in 2021. She also has worked on programming including LEAD the Way, Domestic Violence Follow-up, HHS Teen Forum, Tri-Area Teen Court (T.A.C.T.) and Police Peer Support. She “spearheaded countywide training on a variety of topics related to domestic violence and sexual assault investigations,” according to the release.

“I am honored to be selected as the next chief of the Huntley Police Department,” Hooten said in the release. “My law enforcement career began here in 2001. I am humbled by the decision to entrust me with the responsibility of leading the men and women of the department into the future. I fully appreciate and look to build upon the strong partnership between the department and our community. Together, we will continue to prioritize the safety and well-being of all those that live in and visit Huntley.”

Officials had high praise for Hooten.

“I am confident Chief Hooten will carry on the legacy of exceptional leadership in the Huntley Police Department and is committed to keeping our community safe,” Village President Timothy Hoeft said in the release. “I look forward to our residents having the opportunity to interact with Chief Hooten and supporting her as chief.”

Hooten has a bachelor’s degree with a double major in law enforcement and psychology and a master’s degree in law enforcement and justice administration, both from Western Illinois University. She also graduated from the FBI National Academy and Northwestern University’s Center for Public Safety Supervision of Police Personnel, according to the release.

“Chief Hooten is committed to the highest levels of integrity and professionalism,” Village Manager Dave Johnson said in the release. “She is keenly aware of the importance of community partnerships in fulfilling the mission of the Huntley Police Department. With over 22 years of dedicated service to the Huntley community, Hooten’s extensive experience, strong leadership qualities and dedication to the profession make her the natural choice to lead the Huntley Police Department.”

Officials said there will be a formal swearing-in for Hooten on June 13.