MCC, U of I Extension host annual Garden Walk July 13

Join University of Illinois Extension master gardeners for a day of education and fun during McHenry County College’s annual Garden Walk. Walks will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 13, starting at MCC’s outdoor demonstration garden, 8900 US Highway 14 in Crystal Lake.

Attendees will take self-guided tours of 12 gardens in Crystal Lake, Woodstock, Lake in the Hills and McHenry. Master gardeners will be on site at each garden to answer questions as participants walk through the gardens.

Advanced tickets can be purchased until June 27 for $15 at mchenry.edu/gardenwalk. All tickets must be picked up on the day of the walk. They can also be purchased on the day of the event for $20 at the demonstration garden. No ticket sales will be available from June 28 through Friday, July 12.