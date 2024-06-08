Letter: Note Martha Gellhorn’s words

“People often say, with pride, I’m not interested in politics. They might as well say, I’m not interested in my standard of living, my health, my job, my rights, my freedoms, my future or any future. If we mean to keep any control over our world and lives, we must be interested in politics.” - Martha Gellhorn, an American novelist and journalist

Dear editors,

Please print Martha Gellhorn’s words soon in your paper, preferably on the day with your maximum subscribers.

Then, please encourage your readers to clip her picture and words from the paper, use magnets to put them on a readable place on their refrigerator and leave them on their refrigerator until after the November election.

After the election, they can remove them, put them in a drawer and put them back on their refrigerator during every election cycle in the future.

Thank you very much!

Sincerely,

Donna Davis

Woodstock