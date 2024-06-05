June 05, 2024
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribeSportseNewspaperThank You First RespondersNewsletterThe SceneObituariesEvent Calendar
Northwest Herald

Harvard woman killed in Interstate 90 crash near Schaumburg

Vehicle rear-ended tractor-trailer stopped due to traffic congestion

By Jake Griffin Daily Herald Media Group

A 51-year-old Harvard woman is dead following a Tuesday morning-two-vehicle crash on Interstate 90 near Schaumburg.

Aimee C. Simmons was driving in the far-right eastbound lanes of I-90 at about 8:40 a.m. when she rear-ended a tractor-trailer that had stopped due to traffic congestion, Illinois State Police officials said.

Simmons was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office reported an autopsy was scheduled for Wednesday.

https://www.dailyherald.com/20240605/news/harvard-woman-killed-in-interstate-90-crash-near-schaumburg/

HarvardCook CountySchaumburg

Jake Griffin Daily Herald Media Group

Jake Griffin is the assistant managing editor for watchdog reporting at the Daily Herald