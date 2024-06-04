Lake in the Hills woman accused of hiding parents charged with abducting their child

Jessica L. Walsh, 29, and Jeffrey S. Cook, 57, of the zero to 100 block of Grant Avenue, Lake in the Hills, were charged with child abduction on Tuesday, according to court records. Cook also was charged with obstructing justice. (Photo Provided by McHenry County Sheriff's Office)

Another person has been charged in connection to the alleged abduction of a 5-year-old child in Woodstock that prompted a statewide search last week.

Nathalia C. Cook, 34, of the zero to 100 block of Grant Avenue in Lake in the Hills, is charged with obstructing justice, a Class 4 felony, according to the criminal complaint filed by Woodstock police in McHenry County court.

Cook is accused of helping to hide the child’s parents from police and preventing police from apprehending Jeffrey S. Cook, 57, and Jessica L. Walsh, 29, on May 28, according to court records. Nathalia Cook “knowingly” provided false information to police regarding the couple’s whereabouts, according to the criminal complaint.

Nathalia Cook allegedly told police that the couple were not inside her home despite knowing both were. She instead directed officers to another home on Grant Avenue, “advising Jeffrey was located at this residence despite having active knowledge that he was inside her residence at the time of the incident,” the complaint alleges.

She is due in court Wednesday to set a date for a preliminary hearing.

The couple is charged with child abduction, while Jeffrey Cook also is charged with obstructing justice, court records show. All charges are Class 4 felonies.

Prosecutors said on May 23, caseworkers from the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services went to Cook and Walsh’s home in response to a report of abuse and neglect. According to the criminal complaint filed in McHenry County court, an “investigation was underway” and DCFS “intended to take protective custody” of the child.

However, the couple did not let caseworkers see or take the child into custody, authorities said. The following day, DCFS alerted the couple that the child welfare agency had a warrant for the child, but the couple left town with the girl and drove to southern Illinois, Assistant State’s Attorney Anthony Marin said last week at a detention hearing.

On May 28, the couple took the child to the DCFS office in Woodstock where caseworkers wanted to interview her without her parents present, according to authorities. The couple “became uncooperative” and fled, Marin said. This prompted the statewide alert for the child.

Woodstock police responded to the DCFS office and learned the courts had recently appointed custody of the child to DCFS, according to a news release from the Woodstock Police Department. Police said the couple “took the child upon learning about the custody and fled Woodstock in a vehicle.”

Woodstock detectives were able to contact Jeffrey Cook, who “was uncooperative in returning the child,” according to the child. The couple was suspected of taking the child to Lake in the Hills and so the Lake in the Hills Police Department was contacted. The vehicle was found near their home, according to the release.

The McHenry County State’s Attorney’s Office approved felony charges for both and an arrest warrant was issued for Jeffrey Cook. A search warrant was obtained for the residence and Cook and Walsh were located hiding in the residence with the [child], police said.

Jeffrey Cook was released ahead of trial with conditions. He is set to appear in court June 26. Though Walsh was also released pretrial, she is currently being held in the county jail after her release on a prior case was revoked. In that case, Walsh, who is pregnant, is charged with aggravated battery. At 7 p.m. April 23, while at Ryder Park, police said Walsh punched a teenager in the face, according to the criminal complaint. Walsh is due in court June 17.