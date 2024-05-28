Illinois Secretary of State Mobile DMV event coming up

The Illinois Secretary of State’s Mobile Driver Services Unit will be at the village of Carpentersville Public Works Facility from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, June 6.

State Rep. Suzanne Ness, D-Crystal Lake, and her District 66 legislative staff are hosting representatives from Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias’ office to assist with renewing or correcting driver’s licenses, converting existing standard driver’s licenses to REAL ID driver’s licenses, obtaining renewed or first time standard or REAL state IDs, issuing free state IDs for seniors aged 65 years or older and purchasing license plate stickers.

Attendees can also register to be organ and tissue donors and register to vote while applying for driver’s licenses or identification cards.

Registration for this event is required by calling 224-484-8620, emailing info@repsnessil66.com or visiting bit.ly/nessdmv. A list of acceptable documents for the issuance of first-time IDs and REAL IDs can be found at ilsos.gov.