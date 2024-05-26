Thunderstorms likely to continue Sunday and Monday in McHenry County

A line of showers and thunderstorms continues to advance across northeast IL and northwest IN with the strongest storms along and east of I-57. The strongest storms will still have the threat for gusty winds and hail up to penny size with occasional lightning strikes elsewhere, National Weather Service reports. (photo provided by National Weather Service)

A hazardous weather outlook has been issued by the National Weather Service for Sunday in portions of north central Illinois including McHenry County. Scattered thunderstorms are expected to continue through mid-evening with limited risks of tornados, flooding, hail and strong winds, according to the National Weather Service.

McHenry County is in the “lower end of threats” for damaging winds and hails, National Weather Service meteorologist Zachary Yack said. Winds could reach 50 to 60 miles per hour Sunday afternoon, he said.

The wave of showers are expected to continue until late Sunday afternoon with the next round starting at 4 or 5 p.m. through 8 p.m., Yack said. Rainfall could accumulate up to half an inch of rain Sunday in the county, he said.

Monday morning is expected to be dry with a chance of scattered showers in the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

The opening day of the Dole Mansion Farmers Market event in Crystal Lake was canceled due to the storms, according to a Dole Facebook post. The first market of the season is rescheduled to June 2.

“We’ve never had to cancel in three years, but with the severe weather that is rolling in earlier than originally expected, we have made the difficult decision to cancel, weighing many factors but most important is everyone’s safety,” the post states.