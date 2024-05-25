PR’s Kim, Palese and Jones advance to final day of state tennis meet: Friday’s Northwest Herald sports roundup

Boys tennis

Class 1A state tournament: Prairie Ridge’s Jacob Kim (singles) and Cole Palese and Tim Jones (doubles) advanced to the consolation semifinals of the Class 1A state tournament, which will be played Saturday at Palatine High School.

Kim, Palese and Jones were the only local players still competing Friday, the second day of the three-day tournament. Players are eliminated once they reach two losses.

Kim won all three of his three matches Friday to stay alive in the consolation bracket, collecting wins over Schaumburg Christian’s Michael Todorov 6-1, 2-6, 10-4, Rochester’s Paxton Garland-Sutter 6-1, 6-0 and Nazareth’s Ryan Nelson 6-2, 2-6, 10-7.

Kim, who is 6-1 in the tournament, will next meet Wauconda’s Sean Lenhart in the consolation semifinals.

Palese and Jones, who went 3-0 on the first day of the tournament, lost their first match Friday against Chicago University’s Krish Khanna and Arjun Sawhney 6-1, 6-4. They bounced back with a win against IMSA’s Laksh Mehta and Chad Park 6-3, 6-1 and will meet Urbana University’s Swapnil Kumar and Mason Maio in the consolation semifinals. Palese and Jones are 4-1 in the tournament.

Softball

Harvard 0, Prairie Ridge 0 (susp., 1st inn.): At Harvard, the Class 3A Harvard Regional final was suspended in the bottom of the first inning because of lightning. Prairie Ridge pitcher Reese Mosolino struck out all three batters she faced in the top of the first.

The game will resume at 1 p.m. Saturday.