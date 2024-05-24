Prairie Ridge doubles pair reaches IHSA quarterfinals: Thursday’s Northwest Herald sports roundup

Boys tennis

Class 1A state tournament: At various locations, Prairie Ridge’s doubles pairing of Cole Palese and Tim Jones advanced to the doubles quarterfinals while Jacob Kim stayed alive in the singles consolation bracket.

Palese and Jones defeated Quincy Notre Dame’s Daniel Dyer and Alex Strong, 6-0, 6-0, Richland County’s Marcus Kocher and Carter Seaman, 6-4, 6-4 and Dunlap’s Noah Li and Andrew Choy, 6-2, 6-3. They’ll play Chicago University’s Krish Khanna and Arjun Sawhney on Friday.

Kim stayed in the tournament after losing in the second round to Chicago University’s Dash Smith 6-3, 6-0. He defeated Illinois Math and Science Academy’s Luke Yin 7-5, 6-2 in the first round and beat Macomb’s Mathew Sadler 7-5, 4-6 (13-11) and St. Thomas More’s Hunter Madigan 7-5, 6-1 in the consolation bracket. He’ll play Schaumburg Christian’s Michael Todorov on Friday.

Johnburg’s Tyler Batt went 2-2 in the singles bracket, Woodstock’s Marc Cheng went 1-2 and Crystal Lake South’s Zeke Boldman lost both of his matchups.

Richmond-Burton doubles pair Connor Trepanier/Jacob Trepanier finished 2-2 in the doubles bracket, while South’s pair of Jack Dacy and Eryk Bucior went 1-2. Woodstock’s Liam Hanson and Devon Oliveria lost both of their matches.

Class 2A state tournament: At various locations, area tennis players ended their seasons in the state tournament.

Huntley’s Will Geske lost in the third round of the consolation bracket while Dundee-Crown’s Aarav Shah fell in the second round of the single consolation bracket.

Jacobs’ doubles pair of Augie Nelson and Soham Kalra ended their year in the second round of the doubles consolation bracket while the Golden Eagles’ pair of Austin Dinh and Ryan Fulton lost both their matchups.

Girls lacrosse

Crystal Lake Central co-op 16, Barrington 9: At Arlington Heights, Colleen Dunlea scored six goals to lead the Tigers to the Hersey Sectional championship. Anna Starr scored four goals for Central (19-3) while Fiona Lemke and Addie Bechler each added three.

The Tigers will play Hersey at 6 p.m. Friday for the sectional crown.

Baseball

Crystal Lake Central 7, St. Viator 6 (8 inn.): At Grayslake, Rhett Ozment scored the go-ahead run in the top of the eighth inning off a wild pitch to lead the Tigers to the win in a Class 3A Grayslake Central Regional semifinal. Central earned the win after a back-and-fourth game where the Lions forced extra innings by scoring a run in the bottom of the seventh.

Connor Gibour earned the win for the Tigers (16-14) after coming in for three innings of relief, allowing one unearned run off three hits with one strikeout. James Dreher, Sean Kempf, Rhett Ozment, Wade Ozment and Drew Welder each brought in a run for Central.

The Tigers will play Grayslake Central for the regional title at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Cary-Grove 7, Niles Notre Dame 2: At Cary, starter Ethan Dorchies struck out 12 batters to lead the Trojans to the Class 3A Cary-Grove Regional semifinal victory. He gave up one earned run off three hits and three walks.

Jacob Duvall hit a two-run home run and drove in three runs for C-G (21-14) while Brock Iverson and Ricky Barnes each brought home two more.

C-G will play Lakes at 11 a.m. Saturday for the regional crown.