Northwest Herald Athlete of the Week: Huntley’s Dominique Johnson

Huntley’s Dominique Johnson lands in the 3A long jump at the IHSA girls state track meet in Charleston. (Alex T. Paschal)

Name: Dominique Johnson

School: Huntley, jr.

Sport: Track and field

Why she was selected: Johnson leaped 12.25 meters (40 feet, 2.25 inches) to win her second straight triple jump title at the IHSA Class 3A Girls Track and Field State Championships. She was third in long jump and part of Huntleys 4x200 winning relay, along with Emmy Byers, K’Leigh Saenz and Vicky Evtimov.

Huntley placed runner-up in the final team standings to Prospect, which passed the Red Raiders in the last event of the meet, the 4x400 relay.

For her performance, Johnson was selected as the Northwest Herald Athlete of the Week in an online vote. Here is her Q&A with sports writer Alex Kantecki.

Huntley’s Dominique Johnson explodes out or the blocks as she runs the first leg of the 4x200 during the Huntley IHSA Class 3A Girls Sectional. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver Shaw Media )

What will you remember most about this year’s state meet?

Johnson: Every year before state, we go to Coach Garza’s parents’ house and have dinner there. It’s always the most memorable part of the trip. We play bags and shuffleboard, and it’s so fun. It’s so calm and I love just hanging out with my team before the stressful weekend.

What were you most proud about from the weekend at state?

Johnson: I’m most proud about our 4x100 and 4x200 relays winning. Even though I wasn’t on the 4x100, I have never felt more proud of my teammates. They weren’t expected to win, and they were behind, but they kept their cool and ran with so much confidence. For the 4x200, I had a little more faith that we would win, but I was not expecting us to PR by more than a second. Our team has grown together a lot this year, and it was so satisfying to see it pay off.

What is a sport that you’re just not good at?

Johnson: Even though I do powderpuff every year for homecoming week, I don’t think I’m good at football. I can run with the ball if it’s handed to me, but if you throw it at me, I will definitely not catch it.

What is one of your biggest pet peeves?

Johnson: My biggest pet peeve is when people take up the whole hallway when walking. I’m a fast walker, so it makes me mad when I have to slow down because people are in my way.

Who is your favorite professional athlete?

Johnson: My favorite professional athlete is Tara Davis. Not to only does she long jump incredibly, but she’s always so positive, confident and energetic.

What is your favorite fast food?

Johnson: Recently I’ve been going to Raising Canes nonstop. Every time I hang out with any of my friends we go to Canes, or after track meets I go to Canes with some of the team.

What scares you?

Johnson: My biggest fear is getting old. The consequences of doing track all my life are going to catch up to my bones when I get old.

What are you looking forward to most about the summer?

Johnson: I’m really excited for my sister to come home. It’s been my first year without living with her, and I’ve missed her a lot. We’re going to go to Lollapalooza together later this summer.