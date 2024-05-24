Memorial Day parades and observances in McHenry County this holiday weekend

Observances, ceremonies and parades to honor fallen servicemen and women are taking place throughout McHenry County through Monday.
- The Cary parade will begin at 10 a.m. Monday at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 2107 Three Oaks Road, and proceed south on First Street to Cary Veterans Park. The parade will be followed by a ceremony at Cary Veterans Park.
- The Veterans Network Committee of Northern Illinois will host the Field of the Fallen at Three Oaks Road and Georgetown Drive this weekend. The event honors fallen service members from Illinois with a flag display. During the weekend, a list of names from the display will be read aloud every hour on the hour. An opening ceremony is planned for 6 p.m. Friday, and a closing ceremony takes places at 5 p.m. Monday.
- The city of Crystal Lake Memorial Day parade and ceremony will be at 11 a.m. Monday, beginning at 11 a.m. at Crystal Lake Central High School and running east on Franklin Avenue, north on Williams Street and west on Woodstock Street to Union Cemetery, where a memorial service will take place. The speaker will be Chris Borchert, a Crystal Lake resident who served in the U.S. Air Force on active and reserve duty for 28 years, recently retiring as a lieutenant colonel.
- Fox River Grove’s parade begins at 8:30 a.m. Monday at Algonquin Road School, 975 Algonquin Road, and proceeds on Algonquin Road to South River Road to the baseball diamond along the Fox River in Lions Park.
- The village of Huntley and Huntley American Legion Post 673 Auxiliary and SAL will host an observance that will include a parade stepping off at 11 a.m. Monday from the Huntley Municipal Complex, 10987 Main St., and traveling west on Main to Town Square, where a short Memorial Day ceremony will take place.
- Touted as a “patriotic event like no other,” attendees of Johnsburg’s Memorial Day observance will gather on the sidewalk on the Chapel Hill Road bridge over the Fox River by 8:30 a.m. Monday for performances. That will be followed by a ceremony conducted by Johnsburg Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 11496 honoring veterans as well as first responders, firefighters, paramedics and police officers, beginning at 9 a.m. at the riverfront patio of the Waterfront Hotel & Marina, 3309 N. Chapel Hill Road, by the Chapel Hill Bridge, with comments and introductions by Village President Edwin Hettermann. A parade will follow, traveling along Chapel Hill Road through the roundabout at Johnsburg Road to St. John’s Avenue and ending at Rescue Squad Memorial Park, with a concluding ceremony immediately after the parade at the Johnsburg Community Club’s Armed Forces Memorial, 2315 W. Church St. A picnic with food donated by Johnsburg residents and business owners will follow.
- American Legion Post 1231, 1101 W. Algonquin Road, will host a ceremony with a wreath-laying and a 21-gun salute at 10 a.m. Monday. A pig roast with a suggested donation of $5 runs from 1 to 5 p.m.
- A Memorial Day ceremony takes place at 10 a.m. Monday at Veterans Memorial Park, 3400 Pearl St.
- American Legion Post 253 hosts a ceremony at 10 a.m. Monday at Stevens Park on Broadway Road and Main Street. Free coffee and doughnuts will follow at Richmond Cafe, 10321 N. Main St.
- A ceremony starts at 9 a.m. Monday at Horse Fair Park, 8105 Blivin St. After the ceremony, free coffee and doughnuts donated by the Spring Grove Fire Protection District will be offered at the pavilion. Local officials also remind people to observe the National Moment of Remembrance at 3 p.m. Monday, pausing activities and participating in a moment of silence in an act of national unity.
- “The Wall that Heals,” a replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., will be on display around the clock until 2 p.m. Monday at Randall Oaks Park, 750 Randall Road. Special events during the weekend include a welcome-home ceremony at 7 p.m. Friday, a medal of honor ceremony at 2 p.m. Saturday, a ceremony honoring nurses at 2 p.m. Sunday and a closing ceremony at 1:45 p.m. Monday.
- The Memorial Day ceremony on the Square begins at 10 a.m. Monday with a parade immediately following. The route will be around the Square before heading west down Jackson Street to Oakland Street, north to Judd Street and east to Throop Street.
