Arrest warrant issued for Wisconsin man charged with McHenry drug-induced homicide

An arrest warrant has been issued for a Wisconsin man accused of delivering a fatal dose of fentanyl to a person who died in McHenry.

Ashton C. Cowart, of the 4800 block of 36th Avenue in Kenosha, is charged with drug-induced homicide, a Class X felony, according to the criminal complaint filed in the McHenry County court. Conviction on a Class X felony carries a sentence of up to 30 years in prison and is not probational.

Cowart is in custody at the Kenosha County jail on drug offenses including possession of cocaine, according to the Kenosha County jail website.

On or about Feb. 13 or Feb. 14, Cowart allegedly delivered “a substance containing Fentanyl ... to [a person] who later died as a result of the injection, inhalation, absorption, or ingestion of said controlled substance,” according ot the complaint.

At 9:54 a.m. on Feb. 14, the “McHenry Police Department and McHenry Township Fire Protection District responded to an address in the 5100 block of Prairie Ave. McHenry reference an unconscious/not-breathing male subject, located by a family member,” according to a news release sent Tuesday by the McHenry Police Department.

“Through the investigation, counterfeit ‘Percocet 30 mg/Oxycodone’ pills were located in the victim’s bedroom. The victim’s cellphone was also located, and data from the cellphone led to the suspect’s identification,” according to the release.

Toxicology reports showed fentanyl in the deceased person’s system, and the McHenry County Coroner’s Office said the cause of death was adverse effects of fentanyl, according to the release.

“With the assistance of the Kenosha County Drug Operations Group (KDOG) and through an investigation of their own, a search warrant was executed at [Cowart’s home] and Cowart was taken into custody on Kenosha County charges and held on a Wisconsin Department of Corrections parole hold. Through continued investigative efforts and additional search warrants, probable cause was established to criminally charge Cowart in connection with the McHenry Police Department’s investigation,” the release said.

The alleged delivery of fentanyl occurred in Kenosha County, and the person died in McHenry, according to the criminal complaint. Police said the investigation is active and anyone with information should call the Criminal Investigative Division of the McHenry Police Department at 815-363-2599. Anonymous tips can be made by calling 815-363-2124.