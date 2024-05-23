3 arrested by SWAT team at McHenry house charged with drug-related offenses

Three people taken into custody last week by a SWAT team at a McHenry house are charged with drug-related offenses. Each has been released from county jail pretrial. (Photo Provided by McHenry County Sheriff's Office)

Three people taken into custody last week by a SWAT team at a McHenry house are charged with drug-related offenses. Each has been released from county jail pretrial.

George Reynolds, 51 – who has addresses listed in public records both in Chicago and in the 5000 block of Prairie Avenue in McHenry, where the arrests took place – is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm or other dangerous weapon, possession of a one to 15 grams of fentanyl and cocaine, and obstruction, according to the criminal complaint filed in the McHenry County court.

Reynolds allegedly possessed a pair of brass knuckles, which he is not permitted to have due to a 2002 felony conviction for burglary in Lake County, according to the criminal complaint. An order in his file also said he has a 2022 conviction for burglary.

Robert Pelikan, 51, of the same McHenry address as the arrests, is charged with possessing one to 15 grams of cocaine, a Class 4 felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the criminal complaint. Pelikan is accused of possessing a glass stem smoking pipe “containing a white powdery residue that tested positive for the presumptive presence of cocaine,” the criminal complaint said.

Danyelle Sandre, 52, also of the same address, is charged with possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine and drug paraphernalia, according to the criminal complaint. Sandre also has a separate pending criminal misdemeanor case for theft of less than $300 from the Walmart in Johnsburg, court records show.

Like Pelikan, Sandre is accused of being in possession of a glass stem smoking pipe “containing a white powdery residue that tested positive for the presumptive presence of cocaine,” the complaint said. A warrant was issued for Sandre’s arrest May 17 when she did not appear for court, records show.

According to an order in Reynolds’ file, these arrests were “part of a longer investigation.”

“There’s significant evidence that Defendant is involved in the sale of illicit drugs in McHenry County, and people in the community are consuming the drugs he is selling,” according to the order signed by Judge Jeffrey Altman. “Defendant indicated he operates a halfway house in Chicago, even though he lives in McHenry County. This representation gives the Court pause. Also, Defendant is unable to provide a specific address where he would reside upon release from custody. Defendant’s criminal history is significant, including arrests dating back more than 30 years. Defendant was convicted of delivery of a controlled substance. Defendant has recent history of relevant criminal activity, including a conviction in 2022 for Burglary.”

Reynolds was released from county jail with conditions including he wear a GPS monitor, according to the order.

At 9:40 a.m. May 15 the sheriff’s office sent out social media posts asking residents to avoid Prairie Avenue in McHenry because of “heavy police activity.” That alert came as the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team and Narcotics Task Force executed a search warrant at the same house on Prairie Avenue and arrested the trio, a sheriff’s office spokeswoman said at the time.

According to a morning alert from the McHenry Police Department, the sheriff’s office was “conducting an operation,” there was no danger to the public, and the situation was contained to a single residence.