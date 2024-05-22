Traveling Vietnam War wall memorial will get escort through McHenry County Wednesday

FILE - The Wall That Heals, a traveling replica of the Vietnam Memorial, will be displayed in West Dundee Friday through Monday and will be escorted through McHenry County prior to its setup. (Shaw Media)

“The Wall that Heals,” a replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, will receive a motorcycle escort through McHenry County Wednesday ahead of its display in West Dundee over Memorial Day weekend.

The processional meetup is at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at Woodstock Harley Davidson, 2235 S. Eastwood Drive. The group is due to depart at 3 p.m. and then travel through Algonquin, Huntley, Lake in the Hills, Carpentersville and West Dundee, starting out south on Route 47, turning east onto Algonquin Road and then south on Randall Road to Randall Oaks Park in West Dundee, where the wall will be on display Friday through Monday.

The escort is expected to enter Huntley at about 3:45 p.m. and arrive at Randall Oaks at about 4:15 p.m. “Major” traffic delays should be expected in the area, according to an alert from Huntley police, which said they “anticipate” shutting down several intersections so the motorcycles can pass through safely, including Route 47 at Reed and Algonquin roads, and Algonquin at Ruth and Haligus roads.

Volunteer training and setup of the tribute display, which contains the names of more than 58,000 Americans killed in the conflict, will take place Thursday, with the wall display debuting Friday and remaining open and free around the clock until 2 p.m. Monday, Memorial Day.

Special events during the weekend include a welcome home ceremony at 7 p.m. Friday, a medal of honor ceremony at 2 p.m. Saturday, a ceremony honoring nurses at 2 p.m. Sunday and a closing ceremony at 1:45 p.m. Monday.

The wall display is hosted by the group True Patriots Care and American Legion Post 679, based in West Dundee. For more on the escort – registration is $40 per bike, with proceeds going to first responder charities – or on the Wall That Heals display, go to truepatriotscare.com/2024wallthatheals/ or vvmf.org/event/The-Wall-That-Heals-West-Dundee-IL/.

Separately, the Veterans Network Committee of Northern Illinois will host the Fields of the Fallen at Three Oaks Road and Georgetown Drive in Cary this weekend.

The display honors fallen service members from Illinois with a flag display, and members of the committee will stand watch over the field around the clock throughout the weekend “to ensure that these heroes are never forgotten.” During the weekend, a list of names from the display will be read aloud every hour on the hour. An opening ceremony is planned for 6 p.m. Friday and a closing ceremony takes places 5 p.m. on Monday.