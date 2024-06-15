2024 Northwest Herald Boys Track and Field Athlete of the Year: Cary-Grove’s Reece Ihenacho

Cary-Grove’s Reece Ihenacho reacts to his state-winning discus throw during the IHSA Class 3A Boys State Track and Field Championships earlier this season at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston. (Gregory Shaver)

For Reece Ihenacho, everything revolved around the sky.

There’s the “Hole in the Sky” shirts Cary-Grove throwers have worn for years. There was the prayer, genuflection and quick look to the sky before Ihenacho entered the throwing ring.

And, naturally, there were his events, discus and shot put, in which he threw an object toward the sky.

Ihenacho was a difficult person to satisfy this season as he strived for that fitting launch into the sky at the most appropriate time. He came close to perfection May 25 on the final throw of his high school career.

Ihencaho already had the Class 3A discus championship secured at the IHSA Boys Track and Field State Meet when he unleashed a majestic throw of 62.61 meters (205 feet, 5 inches).

Fans around the ring at Eastern Illinois University’s O’Brien Stadium anxiously waited to hear the distance, then quickly punched the 62.61 into their phones to translate into feet and inches. Ihenacho was 6 inches short of Edwardsville’s AJ Epenesa’s record.

Ihenacho is the Northwest Herald Boys Track and Field Athlete of the Year, selected by the sports staff with input from area coaches. He was Class 3A discus runner-up as a junior, then won the title in his final season with his mammoth throw.

About 30 feet from the ring was Epenesa, the Buffalo Bills defensive end, who set the meet record in 2016. Iose (YOH-say) Epenesa, his brother, was a junior throwing for Edwardsville, who finished second to Ihenacho.

“I’m happy that I was able to finish my high school season off like this,” Ihenacho said at the meet. “I can’t wait for college now. Yes, I felt like I did [what I wanted]. I’m glad I could close this chapter.”

Ihenacho, who will throw at Illinois, threw every one of his throws at state – in the preliminaries and in the finals – farther than the previous one. His previous finals throws flew 59.64 (195-8) and 60.34 (197-11) before he cranked out the near-record effort.

Ihenacho talked about his championship season and almost getting the state record with Northwest Herald sports writer Joe Stevenson.

Cary-Grove’s Reece Ihenacho pauses to pray before throwing the discus during the IHSA Class 3A Boys Track and Field State Meet earlier this season at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston. (Gregory Shaver)

What is your best memory of your track and field career?

Ihenacho: When I was a sophomore, and on our way to an invitational indoor meet, my coach decided to take the bus through the drive-thru. My teammates and I were skeptical, but if we knew anything about our coach is that he’ll find a way to make it work. And he did. We missed the clearance bar by centimeters. We were all laughing, and coach was just like, “See?”

The discus looks like a technically difficult event. What is the key to getting the proper release?

Ihenacho: The key to getting a good release is to not focus on releasing it at all. I guess that’s for me now. When just starting, I’d say repeating the fluid pinky to pointer finger motion with “bowling” or light and easy throws.

How much weight did you put on from the end of your junior season until now, and how did you do that?

Ihenacho: I put on 60 pounds from my junior season to now. And I did it by quitting basketball. I had a heart for basketball, but things fell through, so I decided to devote all my time to throwing. And without cardio I can bulk up easier. And, most importantly, eat more!

Cary-Grove’s Reece Ihenacho throws the discus during the IHSA Class 3A Boys Track and Field State Meet earlier this season at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston. (Gregory Shaver)

What was going through your mind at the state meet, because you threw a little farther on every throw?

Ihenacho: All that was going through my mind was I wanted to show everyone what the Lord is capable of. Because my journey has been hard, and chasing and nearly breaking AJ’s record was something I never thought of getting close to earlier.

What was it like trying to break AJ Epenesa’s record and meeting him?

Ihenacho: Chasing AJ’s record was super fun. I was so confident I would break it, but sometimes the dice don’t fall the way we want them to. I talked to AJ afterward, and he told me that he really enjoyed watching me and his brother go at it and that my series was some of the most exciting throwing he’s watched in a while. It pays off in the end one way or another.

What did you say to him and what did he say to you?

Ihenacho: He wished I was around when he was throwing. I said, “Thanks,” and we chatted more, but I was telling him that the person I want to break the record is his younger brother [next year].

What’s the last movie you saw and how would you rate it?

Ihenacho: It was “Migration.” It was the second movie I watched on the flight on over to U20′s [meet]. I really enjoyed it, but I found the idea of a guy chasing a bunch of ducks literally across the country a little confusing.

Who is the most famous person you have taken a picture with?

Ihenacho: Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis, when I went to his basketball camp and we chatted it up a bit.

What is a sport you were just not good at?

Ihenacho: I stunk at soccer because my stamina stunk back then. Simple as that.

Do you have any superstitions before you step into the ring?

Ihenacho: I wouldn’t say I have any superstitions. I just make sure I pray before every throw because I have to always give thanks to the one responsible for where I’m at now.

What is your dream vehicle?

Ihenacho: My dream vehicle is a private jet because I can use it to travel personally or I can charter it out to have another source income there, as well.

What celebrity would you most like to hang with for a day?

Ihenacho: I’d want to hang out with Kevin Hart because I love laughing and smiling. And there’s no way a day with him doesn’t have that.

What is one of your biggest pet peeves?

Ihenacho: My absolute biggest pet peeve is people chewing with their mouth open.

What’s a song or artist on your playlist that would surprise people?

Ihenacho: It would surprise people that I listen to any and all classical music. Classical music calms down the nerves and the brain. Ten out of 10 would recommend.

If you scored a touchdown in football, how would you celebrate?

Ihenacho: If I scored a touchdown, my celebration would probably be the sign of the cross and pointing up to the sky.