Man stole Alfa Romeo from Crystal Lake car dealership after shattering showroom window, authorities allege

A Chicago man has been charged in the theft of an Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio from a Crystal Lake car dealership.

Talen McChristion, 21, of the 500 block of West Elm Street, is charged with burglary; receiving, possessing or selling a stolen motor vehicle or an essential part; and theft, all Class 2 felonies, according to a criminal complaint filed in McHenry County court.

McChristion was allowed pretrial release from the McHenry County jail Thursday.

He is accused of “shattering a glass showroom window to enter” Martin Chevrolet in Crystal Lake at 4:15 a.m. Feb. 19. He “knowingly obtained unauthorized control over property,” the vehicle valued between $10,000 and $100,000, according to the criminal complaint.

According to Carfax, a 2022 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio costs about $60,000. Newer models are listed in the Chicago area at costs of about $90,000 or more.

McChristion appeared at a detention hearing Thursday at which Assistant State’s Attorney Julio Cantre argued that McChristion be detained, saying he is a “high threat” for willful flight. Cantre said the theft of the Alfa Romeo was captured on video, and McChristion is suspected in other thefts at dealerships in Bartlett, Barrington and East Dundee.

Cantre said the investigation leading to McChristion’s arrest included cell tower pings, a cellphone found in a cup holder of the Alfa Romeo that contained an email address under the name John Gotti, and Google searches of various dealerships and vehicles, including Kia Stingers and Alfa Romeos.

McChristion and others suspected in the thefts showed up at the Crystal Lake dealership in a Kia and left in the Alfa Romeo, Cantre said.

McChristion also has a pending case in Cook County, including charges of aggravated fleeing, unlawful operation of a motor vehicle, resisting arrest, disobeying a traffic control device and gun charges, authorities said. He is suspected in other vehicle thefts, has no ties to McHenry County and a “history of not showing up to court,” Cantre said in asking that McChristion be detained in the county jail pretrial.

Cantre said that if McChristion were not detained, “we won’t see him again until a warrant has to be issued, and then we risk harm to our officers.”

Assistant Public Defender Mike Zasadil, appointed to represent McChristion during the hearing, said there is no evidence linking the cellphone directly to McChristion, and although the phone may have pinged on various cell towers, it does not necessarily mean he was with the phone. Additionally, he is not identified on the video, and the recovery number used to secure the phone is linked to another suspect, he said.

The evidence connecting McChristion to the theft is “flimsy at best,” Zasadil said.

Although Chmiel allowed McChristion’s release, the judge tried to impress upon McChristion that “few crimes are more horrendous” than stealing from someone. Recalling how awful it felt for him when a radio was stolen from his vehicle parked in front of his home when he was younger, Chmiel told McChristion that “people work hard” for what they have, and he is sure the people who own the dealership are “upset.”

“They are trying to run a business, feed their families,” Chmiel said.

As one of the conditions of his release, McChristion is not allowed to go to the dealership. He is due back in court May 23.