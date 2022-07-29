Harvard man pleads not guilty to enhanced felony of possessing hundreds of grams of cocaine

A 32-year-old Harvard man pleaded not guilty Thursday to possessing with the intent to deliver between 100 and 400 grams of cocaine

Julio C. Rojas of the 1300 block of 9th Street, is charged with unlawful possession with the intent to deliver a controlled substance, a “Super” Class X Felony, and unlawful possession of a controlled substance, a “Super” Class 1 felony, according to the document filed in McHenry County courthouse.

During an undercover drug buy on June 7, Rojas was arrested and taken into custody of McHenry County Jail and has since bonded out.

The charges are enhanced or “Super” because the amount of cocaine he is alleged to have been in the possession of was between 100 and 400 grams which rises to an offense higher than the Class X felony and carries a longer sentence, according to Illinois Law.

Sentencing for the Class X felony is between six and 30 years in prison and up to a fine of $250,000.

Should Rojas be convicted on the “Super” charges he faces between nine and 30 years in prison and a fine up to $500,000, according to Illinois Law.

According to an affidavit for forfeiture filed in the courthouse, an informant told police Rojas drove a 2016 red Dodge Ram 1500 pick-up truck, a silver 2006 BMW utility vehicle or a black sedan when transporting cocaine from the northern Illinois area to the southern area of Wisconsin.

Undercover officers made multiple drug purchases from Rojas near his home in Harvard in the months leading up to June 7. On this day, a drug buy was arranged for 9 ounces, or 255 grams, of cocaine for between $10,000 and $12,000. When Rojas was pulled over in the Dodge Ram police say they found about 252 grams of a white chunky substance in a plastic baggie found in a rear floorboard compartment behind the driver’s seat that field tested positive for cocaine, according to the affidavit.

Rojas, who posted $10,000 of a $100,000 bond, is due back in court Dec. 8.