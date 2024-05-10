Is a 312-unit apartment plan in Crystal Lake too dense? Some council members want it scaled down

The 15 two-story buildings would hold 312 apartments with a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom units at 295, 345 and 395 Pathway Court. The complex also proposes to have a clubhouse with an outdoor pool, fitness area, community room and a dog run. (Photo provided by City of Crystal Lake)

Developers might need to eliminate some of the buildings in their 312-unit apartment complex proposal on Immanuel Lutheran Church land near downtown Crystal Lake in order for city council to back the project.

The proposal includes 15 two-story buildings that would contain 312 apartments with a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom units at 295, 345 and 395 Pathway Court, according to city documents. The plan also includes a clubhouse with an outdoor pool, fitness area, community room and dog run. More than 600 parking spots would be available through detached and attached garages plus open parking spaces. Rents would range from $1,750 to $2,000 a month, Three Leaf Partners Chief Development Officer John Ford said.

Last month, the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission gave the project a thumbs down in a 4-2 vote against recommending the rezoning request. The city council requested a continuance to the next meeting on May 21.

Developers suggested a compromise of eliminating two buildings to the north of the property, creating a 325-foot buffer of green space to the neighboring single-family homes. Dropping the two buildings would subtract 40 units or almost 15% of the density, Ford said.

The property, north of the Crystal Lake Jewel-Osco, surrounds and is owned by Immanuel Lutheran Church. The church will be a partner with Three Leaf in the property, Ford said.

Developers requested that the 24-acre site be rezoned from R-2 single-family residential to R-3B multifamily. They also requested a density variance from the maximum of nine units per acre to 13.1 units per acre and to extend the maximum length allowed for a building to 210 feet for the 20-unit buildings and 238 feet for the 23-unit buildings from 200 feet for both.

The project is estimated to generate $1.15 million annually in tax revenue for the city, Three Leaf Partners Vice President of Development and Acquisition Jordan Michalkiewicz said. Builders plan to take 24 months to complete the project with the first building and clubhouse constructed within 10 months, Michalkiewicz said.

Many residents spoke at Tuesday’s meeting both in support of and opposition to the project. Traffic and density are topics of concern, while supporters say more apartments are needed in the city.

Many apartments are already built or being built near Pathway Courts, including the 99-unit Enclave building and 240 units at the Water’s Edge development. Increased population may put a strain on police, firefighter and teacher staff, resident Brad Fennessy said.

“Are we ready to prepare all of these institutions in our town to plan for that insurgence?” he said.

Resident Cathy Schmidt said she was concerned about the lack of green space in the plan and that the increased concrete space could create flooding problems.

“I think we should be looking as a community at the lack of single-family housing,” she said. “That is where the need is in Crystal Lake.”

In the 20 years the land has been for sale, no developers approached the church to build single-family homes, Immanuel Lutheran Senior Pastor Larry Tieman said. He hopes to extend the church’s offerings to those who will live in the apartment while also providing revenue to the church.

“The truth is we don’t really want to sell,” Tieman said. “We want to develop. We want to invest, not only in the land but in the community.”

Council member Mandy Montford said it “feels like a bait-and-switch” to change the zoning because nearby residents purchased homes thinking the neighboring land is zoned residential. About 780 rental units will be added throughout the city within the next year, she said.

“I guess I would like to see how that plays out rather than diluting those current projects the city has invested interest in,” she said.

Mayor Haig Haleblian said would like to see density come down, but supports the idea of more apartments in Crystal Lake.

“Maybe projects like this are an incubator. Maybe this is the way we grow,” he said. “Does it help our downtown? You bet it does. Does it help our small businesses? Absolutely.”