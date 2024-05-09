Girls track and field: Huntley runs away with 3rd straight sectional title

HUNTLEY – As hard as Huntley’s Sophie Amin tried, she could not get one thought out of her head on Wednesday.
A year ago, Amin was leading the 100-meter high hurdles at the Class 3A Huntley Girls Track and Field Sectional Meet when she clipped the third hurdle from the finish and landed awkwardly on her left ankle, dislocating the joint.
Red Raider Stadium went quiet as Amin was attended to and eventually taken to a hospital by an ambulance.
“I’ve been thinking about it all day,” Amin said. “Right after the 4x100 that was all I could think about. I’m glad I have a really good support system, they were helping me a lot.”
Amin, healed and stronger than ever, seemed to put a year’s worth of feelings into that race, blazing to a 14.34, her best time by three-tenths of a second, and one of the state’s top three times this season.
Amin and the Raiders, the defending Class 3A state champions, enjoyed another dominant performance scoring 148 points to win their own sectional for the third consecutive year.
Huntley’s 4x100 and 4x200 relays won their races, while their 4x400 and 4x800 took seconds to qualify. Dominique Johnson won the long and triple jumps, while Vicky Evtimov (200) and Sienna Robertson (discus) won individual titles.
Amin ran on the 4x100 team with Emmy Byers, K’Leigh Saenz and Evtimov to win the 4x100. Then, she started thinking about the high hurdles, but the gun sounded, she ran a near-perfect race.
“I was really happy with it, definitely a better outcome than last year,” she said. “It clicked in, muscle memory came back and I was like, ‘I’ve been doing this all season. I remember what I know how to do.’ "
The 4x200 team of Johnson, Byers, Saenz and Evtimov ran 1:39.76, the fastest time in the state, and won by more than five seconds.
“It was crazy. It was so ideal,” Saenz said. “Everything in that race went as planned. I felt so honed-in on what we were doing. Everyone in that relay had a very good mindset, we were all on the same page.”
Robertson qualified for state in discus last year and will try to follow former teammate Ally Panzloff as state champion. She threw 42.25 meters (138-7) to win that event.
“I’m really happy with them,” Robertson said. “I wanted to throw consistently at 40, that’s been my goal, hit that consistently. I had four throws in 40s.
“I feel going in I’m in a good place. I’m happy that I’m throwing consistenly and I’m prepared walking into state.”
The Raiders’ Morgan Sauber, Aspen Maldonado, Cori Kilvinger and Haley Rahman advanced in the 4x800 and Byers, Sauber, Saenz and Addi Busam made it in the 4x400.
Busam (triple jump), Sauber (800), Elena Fetzer (shot put) and Gianna Howard (high jump) were individual qualifiers.
Crystal Lake South’s 4x800 relay of Liv Pinta, Cecelia Pirmontese, Tori Pinta and Abby Machesky won in 9:29.01, 16 seconds faster than their winning time at last week’s Fox Valley Conference Meet. Machesky finished second in the 800 to qualify and Gracey LePage made it on time in the 200 (25.49).
Cary-Grove’s Kate Aniolkowski won the 300 hurdles in 45.66, her personal best, and teammate Olivia Parker, a sophomore, qualified in both hurdles races on time.
“I have a tendency of getting PR’s at sectionals,” Aniolkowski said. “The extra adrenaline gets me going. I just really wanted to go to state and knew I had to put it out there. It drives me to run my best race.
“It definitely helps me go a lot faster (with Olivia). I l always feel her there right next to me, always pushing me to go harder. We always stick together and have developed a bond and lean on each other.”
McHenry’s Danielle Jensen and Skylar Balzer finished 1-2 in the 3,200 and Balzer came back to take second in the 1,600. The Warriors’ Kelly Huerta qualified in the 100, 200 and with the 4x100 relay team with Brianna Amedio, Emma Blanken and Avery Stinger.
Hampshire’s Ella Perrone (400), Hailey Caraway (high jump) and 4x800 relay team of Hudson Szymonik, Alyssa Garcia, Hannah Jones and Kaley Byhre advanced.
Dundee-Crown’s Marisa Klaas (100 high hurdles) was another area qualifier.
|Class 3A Huntley Girls Track and Field Sectional
|Team scores: 1. Huntley 148, 2. Guilford 77, 3. Hononegah 66, 4. Hampshire 63.5, 5. McHenry 63, 6. DeKalb 56.5, 7. Cary-Grove 42, 8. Crystal Lake South 37, 9. Auburn 34, 10. Jacobs 31, 11 (tie). Belvidere, Dundee-Crown 24, 13. Harlem 17, 14. Crystal Lake Central 10, 15. Belvidere North 5, 16. Jefferson 4.
|4x800 relay: 1. CL South-* (Liv Pinta, Cecelia Piemontese, Tori Pinta, Abby Machesky) 9:29.01, 2. Huntley-* (Morgan Sauber, Aspen Maldonado, Cori Kilvinger, Haley Rahman) 930.77, 3. Hononegah-* 9:38.81, 4. Hampshire-* (Hudson Szymonik, Alyssa Garcia, Hannah Jones, Kaley Byhre) 9:40.88, 5. Jacobs 10:15.50, 6. Belvidere N. 10:33.58.
|4x100 relay: 1. Huntley-* (Sophie Amin, Emmy Byers, K’Leigh Saenz, Vicky Evtimov) 46.87, 2. McHenry-* (Brianna Amedio, Emma Blanken, Kelly Huerta, Avery Stinger) 49.08, 3. Guilford-* 49.32, 4. Cary-Grove 49.80, 5. Hampshire 50.41, 6. Jacobs 51.20.
|3,200 meters: 1. Danielle Jensen-* (McH) 11:01.63, 2. Skylar Balzer-* (McH) 11:04.05, 3. Szymonik (Hamp)11:42.84, 4. Isabella Ciesla (Hunt) 11:49.60, 5. Nina Fiore (Bel) 11:52.25, 6. Alexandra Schwantes (DeK) 12:05.81.
|100 high hurdles: 1. Amin-* (Hunt) 14.34, 2. Marisa Klaas-* (D-C) 15.67, 3. Anna Jones-* (Guil) 15.72, 4. Olivia Parker-* (C-G) 15.90, 5. Neveah Fondjo (Hunt) 16.17, 6. Eva Todorovz (C-G) 16.93.
|100 meters: 1. Essence Horton-Graves-* (Aub) 12.21, 2. Huerta-* (McH) 12.58, 3. Iman Baumgartner (Bel) 12.66, 4. Gracey LePage (CLS) 12.84, 5. Kezariah MItchell (DeK) 13.01, 6. Crystal Meeks (DeK) 13.08.
|800 meters: 1. Korima Gonzalez-* (DeK) 2:17.90, 2. Machesky-* (CLS) 2:18.67, 3. Morgan Sauber-* 2:20.27, 4. Kylie Simpson (Hon) 2:21.42, 5. Madeline Osmanski (IJac) 2:29.89, 6. Jones (Hamp) 2:29.97.
|4x200 relay: 1. Huntley-* (Dominique Johnson, Byers, Saenz, Evtimov) 1:39.76, 2. Auburn-* (Narya Benford, Carrington Weatherly, Horton-Graves, J. Benford) 1:45.29, 3. Hampshire 1:46.59, 4. McHenry 1:47.08, 5. DeKalb 1:49.88, 6. Jacobs 1:50.50.
|400 meters: 1. Lillian Jarrett-* (Guil) 58.62, 2. Ella Perrone-* (Hamp) 59.07, 3. Alyssa Garcia (Hamp) 1:00.18, 4. Delilah Kissane (D-C) 1:00.99, 5. Ava Aceveco (Hunt) 1:02.23, 6. Lauren Frake (Hon) 1:02.28.
|300 low hurdles: 1. Kate Aniolkowski-* (C-G) 45.66, 2. Dimke-* (Hon) 46.60, 3. Parker-* (C-G) 46.62, 4. Hannah Ranstead (Har) 48.15, 5. Skylar Herrmann (Jac) 48.42, 6. Hailey Wilson (Hamp) 48.75.
|1,600 meters: 1. Madison Harmsen-* (Guil) 5:13.40, 2. Balzer-* (McH) 5:16.71, 3. Rahman (Hunt) 5:19.41, 4. Kilvinger (Hunt) 5:21.42, 5. Szymonik (Hamp) 5:24.93, 6. Allyson Niefeldt (Hon) 5:27.24.
|200 meters: 1. Evtimov-* (Hunt) 24.78, 2. Horton-Graves-* (Aub) 25.23, 3. Baumgartner-* (Bel) 25.36, 4. Huerta-* (McH) 25.41, 5. LePage-* (CLS) 25.49, 6. Baylle Fee (Jac) 26.50.
|4x400 relay: 1. Hononegah-* (Hedges, Dimke, Frake, Simpson) 4;01.47, 2. Huntley-* (Byers, Sauber, Saenz, Addi Busam) 4:03.99, 3. Hampshire 4:05.84, 4. Cary-grove 4:14.83, 5. Dundee-Crown 4:17.05, 6. DeKalb 4:20.86.
|Shot put: 1. Natassja Bowman-* (Guil) 11.34 (37-2.5), 2. Elena Fetzer-* (Hunt) 11.00 (36-1.25), 3. Ava Freund (CLS) 10.99 (36-0.75), 4. Hailey Homola (Hamp) 10.77 (35-4), 5. Camryn Cook (Jac) 10.43 (34-2.75), 6. Brianna Felde (Hunt) 10.11 (33-2).
|Discus: 1. Sienna Robertson-* (Hunt) 42.25 (138-7), 2. Bowman-* (Guil) 36.28 (119-0), 3. Adyson Andrews (Har) 33.08 (108-6), 4. Sara Willis (Hunt) 31.44 (103-1), 5. Serenity Anderson (Guil) 30.01 (98-5), 6. Elisabeth Hahn (D-C) 28.61 (93-10).
|High jump: 1. Zariah Burnett-* (Guil) 1.72 (5.7.75), 2. Jordan Dimke-* (Hon) 1.67 (5-5.75), 3. Jaeda Benford-* (Aub) 1.67 (5-5.75), 4 (tie). Hailey Caraway-* (Hamp), Sydney Myles-* (DeK) 1.57 (5-1.75), 6. Bella Sterenberg-* (Bel) 1.57 (5-1.75), 7. Tawonna Keith-* (DeK) 1.57 (5-1.75), 8. Gianna Howard-* (Hunt) 1.57 (5-1.75).
|Long jump: 1. Johnson-* (Hunt) 5.70 (18-8.5), 2. Sophia Hedges-* (Hon) 5.53 (18-1.75), 3. Kalie Schleis-* (Hon) 5.43 (17-9.5), 4. Burnett-* (Guil) 5.37 (17-7.5), 5. Amedio (McH) 5.20 (17-0.75), 6. Gabi Grasser (McH) 5.15 (16-10.75).
|Triple jump: 1. Johnson-* (Hunt) 12.40 (40-8.25), 2. Busam-* (Hunt) 11.19 (36-8.5), 3. Jones (Guil) 11.02 (36-2), 4. Sterenberg (Bel) 11.00 (36-1.25), 5. Caelie Mendro (C-G) 10.82 (35-6), 6. Klaas (D-C) 10.50 (34-5.5).
|Pole vault: 1. Joscelyn Dieckman-* (DeK) 3.73 (12-2.75), 2. Alyssa Tumminaro-* (DeK) 2.97 (9-9), 3. Amelia Bronnimann (Hon) 2.97 (9-9), 4. Abbey Zaletel (CLC) 2.97 (9-9), 5. Emma Garofalo (Hunt) 2.97 (9-9), 6. Grace Fujino (CLC) 2.82 (9-3).
|*-State qualifier.