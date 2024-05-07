Felon accused of shooting man at Harvard home where illegal drugs allegedly found is jailed

A felon was ordered Monday to be held in McHenry County jail while awaiting trial after he was accused of shooting another man in the foot Saturday in a home in Harvard, where police allegedly found a gun, oxycodone, cocaine and fentanyl.

Tyrone Jones, 36, is charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm and aggravated battery, Class X felonies; he was also charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of less than 5 grams of methamphetamine, criminal trespass to residence and resisting police officer or corrections officer, according to criminal complaints filed in the McHenry County court.

During a detention hearing Monday, Assistant State’s Attorney Julio Cantre said Jones and the 39-year-old man argued and then Jones “pulled out a gun and shot [him] in the foot.”

As officers flanked the back of the house, Jones “attempted to flee” but was apprehended; a search of “his person” yielded two plastic baggies containing cocaine and methamphetamine, Cantre said.

Police found “a small, clear, plastic baggie containing a white/blue powder-like substance in his left pants pocket weighing 3.6 grams that was field tested presumed positive for the presence of cocaine and a plastic bag containing a clear rock substance weighing 2 grams that tested positive for Methamphetamine. A black-in-color scale was also found in his left pocket,” the complaint said.

Inside the house police allegedly found 81 oxycodone pills and eight individually packaged baggies with a white powdery substance that tested positive for cocaine and fentanyl. The total weight of the drug was 4.6 grams, Cantre said. Police also found Jones was in possession of “a black colored .32 caliber break action revolver, unknown make or model, after having been convicted of a felony” in Kane County in 2015, the complaint said.

At the time of the alleged incident, Jones was on pretrial release on charges in Winnebago County, Cantre said, adding “there is no reason to believe” any conditions could keep any individual or the community safe.

Assistant Public Defender David Giesinger said though Cantre listed past felonies in Jones’ criminal history, including home invasion and aggravated battery, some charges had been dismissed or still are pending. Giesinger also said there were three people in the home at the time, so “it could be argued the drugs” belonged to other people. In arguing for his pretrial release with conditions, Geisinger noted Jones lives with his mom in Elgin and works in Cicero so he would not be near Harvard or any protected parties, Giesinger said.

The Harvard Police Department and Harvard Fire Protection District responded to a call at 6:28 p.m. Saturday to the 100 block of West Brown Street for a report of a gunshot victim. Officers arrived to find the 39-year-old man with a gunshot wound in his right foot in the front yard of a home, according to a news release from the Harvard Police Department.

The gunshot victim was taken to Javon Bea Hospital-Riverside in Rockford and has been treated and released, according to the release.

Jones is due back in court Thursday.