Cary man charged with assault after dragging police officer with car, McHenry authorities say

A Cary man is charged with three counts of assault after police said he dragged an officer down a road with his car early Sunday morning in McHenry, the McHenry Police Department reported in a news release.

Angel T. Rodriguez, 21, of the 300 block of Milano Drive, was charged with resisting a police officer causing injury, aggravated assault to a police officer with a vehicle and attempted aggravated assault to a police officer, the release stated.

The incident began when a McHenry police car was struck by a blue Hyundai Tucson causing “minor damage” at 1:49 a.m. Sunday, McHenry police Chief John Birk said in a news release. The officer exited his car and approached the driver of the Hyundai and had a “brief exchange” when the driver “quickly accelerated” traveling south on Green Street with the officer’s arm caught on the driver’s door “causing him to be dragged down the roadway,” Birk said in the release.

“The officer was able to free himself from the vehicle when it stopped at the intersection of Green Street and Waukegan Road,” Birk said in the release.

The officer was treated at Northwestern Medicine McHenry Hospital for minor injuries, according to the release.

Rodriguez’s next court date is scheduled for May 13, according to court documents.

The McHenry Police Department requests anyone with information related to the incident to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 815-363-2599. Anonymous information can be given at the McHenry Police Department tip line at 815-262-2124.