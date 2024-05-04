Letter: I have a smart idea

I thought a long time about the need for more DEI (diversity, equity and inclusion) and how our leaders in government can help us care more about each other and how we can find out who the bad people are. So now I have a smart idea.

The City Council should add a DEI paragraph to all the regulations and proclamations and stuff that says, “This is all for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion!” so we know they are all about DEI and care about everyone and anyone who votes for them is good and anyone who votes against them doesn’t care about people and is bad – or worse (if you know what I mean).

P.S. If you print my letter, then all the people will know you are a good newspaper and really care about people, so you should really print my letter. Thank you.

Dan Parker

McHenry