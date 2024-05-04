Letter: Celebrating our nurses during National Nurses Week

On behalf of Mercyhealth, I would like to express my gratitude to our 1,861 nurses ahead of National Nurses Week, May 6-12.

These selfless individuals are the heart and soul of our organization, providing compassionate care, advocacy and support to patients and their families, often during very difficult times. Their expertise, empathy and professionalism make a lasting impact in the lives of those they serve. Whether it’s administering medications, comforting a frightened patient, or advocating for those in need, their commitment to excellence is exceptional.

During National Nurses Week, please join me in celebrating the outstanding nursing professionals in our community for their dedication and devotion to the care of others. We see their passion to comfort and desire to care, and are humbled to work alongside them every day.

Sincerely,

Kara Sankey

Mercyhealth Chief Nursing Officer, Vice President of Operations