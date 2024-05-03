Girls track and field: Huntley takes it all at FVC Meet, third consecutive title and five records

Huntley’s Victoria Evtimov flies to the finish line as she races the final leg of the 4 x 100 meter relay on Thursday, May 2, 2024, during the Fox Valley Conference Girls Track and Field Meet at Jacobs High School in Algonquin. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver Shaw Media )

ALGONQUIN – Huntley apparently was not just out to win the Fox Valley Conference girls track and field meet for the third consecutive year and build momentum heading into next week’s sectional competition.

The Red Raiders assaulted the FVC record book as well.

Starting with Sienna Robertson in the discus and finishing with Vicky Evtimov’s 200 meters finish in the penultimate race, the Raiders were on point. The defending Class 3A state champs scored 157 points and set five meet records in winning their third consecutive FVC title Thursday at Jacobs Athletic Field.

Hampshire (83) was second and McHenry (65) took third in the team standings.

Robertson threw 45.18 meters (148 feet, 2 inches) to break the record of Huntley’s Ally Panzloff (144-10) from last year. Panzloff went on to win the Class 3A state title.

The 4x100 relay team of Sophie Amin, Emmy Byers, K’Leigh Saenz and Evtimov ran 47.61 to blow away last year’s meet record, also set by Huntley, by 1.77 seconds.

Dominique Johnson broker her sister Alex’s triple jump record with a 12.64 (41-5.75), almost a foot farther. Amin (14.69) set the 100 high hurdles mark and Evtimov then went 24.80 for the 200 record.

Prairie Ridge’s Katie Jewell won the fastest 100 meters in meet history in 12.20. Jewell, Saenz (12.27) and McHenry’s Kelly Huerta (12.31) all would have broken the old record of 12.36, shared by Huntley’s Coryn Marzejon (2007) and Dundee-Crown’s Diedra Brinkman (1992).

“Sienna’s throw was so huge,” Red Raiders coach Jason Monson said. “To take down the record that Ally had here last year is pretty impressive. Sienna’s been working hard. She was kind of slumping last week, so it was nice to get her out there and show that potential that she has.”

Monson said the 4x100 team thought it had a strong shot at that record.

“We’ve been working really hard,” Amin said. “I’m happy to see it’s paying off.”

Amin beat the 2015 record of Huntley’s Macy Tramblay (14.82) in the 100 high hurdles.

“I’ve been working really hard this season and I’m excited,” Amin said. “I have a lot to prove to myself this season, I’m really happy with where I’m at.”

Johnson is the defending Class 3A triple jump state champion and was thrilled at her third jump, which set the record.

“It was my first and last phase,” she said. “I felt strong, like I was pushing down more to keep my momentum. I just felt strong. I’m definitely happy about it. I was stressed all season, I felt so much relief after that. I’ve been jumping well, but I really wanted to (get a personal record).”

Evtimov was thrilled to get the 200 record previously held by Prairie Ridge’s Rylee Lydon, who competes in heptathlon at Texas A&M (but is injured this year) and trained with Evtimov at TNT in Mount Prospect.

“It’s definitely awesome. I love Rylee. I miss her so much,” Evtimov said. “I’m going to text her later. It’s a great feeling. So much work and time and dedication has gone into this and finally seeing it pay off with the goals I’ve been wanting is amazing.”

Johnson also won the long jump and ran a leg on the winning 4x200 relay with Evtimov, Izzy Whitehouse and Addison Busam. Huntley also got a win from Cori Kilvinger in the 1,600.

Hampshire’s Ella Perrone won the 400 and anchored the Whip-Purs’ winning 4x400 relay team with Ava and Alyssa Garcia and Kaley Byhre. The Whips also got a win from Hailey Homola in the shot put.

McHenry’s Danielle Jensen won the 3,200 and Skylar Balzer took seconds in the 1,600 and 3,200.

Jewell, a junior, was second to Evtimov in the 200 after setting the 100 record.

“I didn’t know it was the record, but I was excited,” Jewell said. “It feels good. The hard work has paid off. My blocks were a lot better than the last few meets, I’ve been kind of slow getting out of my blocks.

“I thought the Huntley girl (may have) got me (in Lane 2). It was fun.”

Crystal Lake South’s Abby Machesky, Liv Pinta, Tori Pinta and Cecelia Piemontese won the 4x800 relay in 9:46.67. Machesky came back with a personal-best 2:18.45 to win the 800.

“I’m really excited for the 4x8 team, it’s really competitive this year,” said Machesky, who will run at Arkansas-Little Rock next year. “We’re all close and have a strong dynamic. I’m excited to see what we can do at sectionals, we can all get better. We want to get downstate. We’re excited to see what we can do when we tapered.

“I was ready to go for it (in the 800). I’ve been at 2:20 for a while and wanted to go under it. I just went with it. I got out of my head, once I’m out of my head I can just go.”

Cary-Grove’s Olivia Parker was slightly ahead of teammate Kate Aniolkowski in the 300 hurdles and stumbled on the final hurdle. Aniolkowski won in 46.16, but Parker, who fell, got up and still ran a personal-best 47.30.