Cow shuts down road near Harvard

FILE - A dairy cow waits to be washed at the McHenry County Fair. A different cow got loose near Harvard Thursday. (H. Rick Bamman)

Route 173 in Harvard was closed due to a loose animal on the road Thursday morning, the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office reports.

The sheriff’s office sent out a notification at 11:29 a.m. Thursday that Route 173 was closed between Harvard Hills Road and Altenburg Road due to loose animals. A short time later the police issued an update to say the road was reopened.

The loose animal was a heifer cow, and deputies were able to safely herd it back home, McHenry County Sheriff’s Office Communications Specialist Emily Matusek-Baker said.